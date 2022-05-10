Fallen Cambria deputy to be added to memorial wall

May 10—EBENSBURG — A Cambria County Sheriff's deputy who lost his life to COVID-19 last year will have his name added to a national memorial for fallen law enforcement officers this weekend.

Deputy Ross Dixon will be one of several hundred officers honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., this year as a part of National Police Week. The memorial recognizes officers killed in the line of duty.

Dixon died on Feb. 9, 2021, at age 68. He had worked with the sheriff's office since 2005.

Dixon's family will be escorted to the ceremony by Deputy Joanne Regala, who will be representing the office.

Dixon's name will join that of Deputy John "Sonny" Kuhar Jr., a 60-year veteran of law enforcement, on the wall. Kuhar passed away in late November 2020 and was added to the wall last year.

"They're the first deputies from Cambria County to ever have been enshrined," Sheriff Don Robertson said. "It's an honor — but at the same time, it's really sad."

The deputies join other area law enforcement officers who have been honored, such as Trooper Joseph Sepp, who was killed by gunfire outside of the Cambria County courthouse; Officer Lloyd Reed Jr. of the St. Clair Township Police, who was shot while responding to a domestic incident; and Officer Shawn Rager of the Johnstown Police Department, who died at home shortly after returning from a training.

"Unfortunately i know too many people on that wall," Robertson said.

He described visiting the wall as a solemn experience and likened it to visiting the Vietnam War Memorial.

"It's unfortunate that we have to keep adding names to this wall and more frequently recently within the last couple of years," Robertson said.

More information on the memorial wall is available at https://nleomf.org/