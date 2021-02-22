  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick will lie in honor at US Capitol

Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Corrections and clarifications: The Associated Press, citing unidentified sources, reported in January that Officer Brian Sicknick may have been hit in the head by a fire extinguisher. But no official cause of death has been released, and U.S. Capitol Police have said only that he died “due to injuries sustained while on-duty.”

WASHINGTON – Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, will lie in honor next week in the Capitol Rotunda, according to congressional leadership.

Sicknick, 42, died from injuries he sustained after a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol. The Associated Press, citing unidentified sources, reported that Sicknick may have been hit in the head by a fire extinguisher. But no official cause of death has been released, and U.S. Capitol Police have said only that he died “due to injuries sustained while on-duty” and provided no other details.

"The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution."

What to know: Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries after pro-Trump riot

"His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve,” the joint statement continues.

Timeline: How a Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, forcing Washington into lockdown

The tradition of using the Capitol Rotunda to pay tribute to distinguished Americans began in 1852, but historically that honor has been given to military officers and elected officials who have "lain in state." More recently, Congress has allowed pre-eminent citizens to "lie in honor."

Only a few other private citizens have lain in honor, according to a House history of the tradition, including two other Capitol Police officers who died in the line of duty in 1998: Officer Jacob J. Chestnut, Jr., and Detective John M. Gibson.

The press release states a ceremonial arrival will take place Tuesday night, and a viewing period will commence at 10 p.m. for members of the U.S. Capitol Police and continue overnight.

Members of Congress will have an opportunity to attend a viewing period the next morning.

More: Pipe bombs placed at RNC, DNC night before Capitol riot; feds up reward to $100,000

A congressional tribute will be held afterward. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will only be open to invited guests.

A ceremonial departure will then occur at noon Wednesday before Sicknick is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Sicknick joined the force in July 2008 and was part of the department's First Responders Unit, officials said.

'We did not do enough': Acting Capitol Police chief apologizes to lawmakers for handling of Jan. 6 riot

Before working as a Capitol Police officer, Sicknick served six years in the New Jersey Air National Guard, where he was deployed to Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan.

“On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony,” continued Pelosi and Schumer. “May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time.”

The Capitol was violently breached three weeks ago by an angry mob that aimed to stop the counting of Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden.

Contributing: Grace Hauck, Nicholas Wu

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brian Sicknick: Capitol Police officer to lie in honor at Capitol

Recommended Stories

  • Black veterans group demands the VA to release racial data

    The requests are weeks after a report detailing how Black VA employees are disproportionately fired. Black veterans and advocacy groups have reached out to Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and Board of Veterans Appeals to seek information about racial discrimination complaints and “racial disparities across the benefits system,” according to a press release. The Black Veterans Project, a subgroup of the Black Veterans Empowerment Council, and the National Veterans Council teamed up and worked on the request for over six months, tools they claim will analyze “service-connected disability claims and appeals, benefit allocation and denial, internal reviews of racial bias and racial discrimination complaints made by employees and veterans.”

  • White House defends proposed budget for reopening schools

    The White House is defending against criticism of its proposed budget to reopen schools found in its larger $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill, stressing the need for “aggressive action” in points shared exclusively with Axios. Why it matters: Republicans have been hammering the White House for insisting the proposed funding is necessary to reopen schools, arguing much of the money from the original CARES Act has yet to be spent. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."They're doing devastating, long-term damage to these kids by not reopening. And it's a national disgrace," Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) said during an interview on Fox News last Thursday. The White House is arguing this budget proposal takes into account funds that schools received from the first stimulus package and the December bill that they will continue to spend over the next two school years.It also points to the fact the majority of education costs are personnel or "otherwise built into spending plans."During a briefing Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said schools need to "obligate funds according to spending plans, rather than exhausting all balances as soon as they're received."By the numbers: Nearly $130 billion of the broader stimulus package is for K-12 public schools.The Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan institution, says states have only spent $3 billion out of the $13 billion appropriated by the CARES Act.It estimates that $6 billion of the new proposed budget of $130 billion would make its way to schools this year.But, but, but: The White House argues the data has a 30-90 day lag, so it's possible the number already spent from the CARES Act is higher — and potentially half of $13 billion.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Texas man charged after storming US Capitol, making death threats against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and police officer

    Miller tweeted "assassinate AOC" hours after posting pictures of himself storming the Capitol. "Next time we bring the guns," he said in another post.

  • Daughter grapples with politics of dad who stormed Capitol

    More than 200 people have been arrested in the seven weeks since the Capitol riot. But little is still known about them as individuals and how exactly they were radicalized. Ben Tracy talks to a Virginia woman struggling with her father's role at the Capitol as she tries to repair a relationship torn apart by politics.​

  • Far-right lawmaker takes over Oregon GOP in larger US shift

    A far-right senator who has rebelled against coronavirus restrictions and supported protesters who stormed the Oregon Capitol has been elected chairman of the state Republican Party, showing how the GOP is taking a harder-line shift in some states and continuing to support former President Donald Trump. The ascendancy of state Sen. Dallas Heard reflects the bitter frustration felt by Republicans in Oregon, where Democrats dominate the Legislature, governor's office and other statewide offices.

  • Infeasible, unavailable – just right? Five potential Celtics trade targets

    Who should Boston be targeting in a trade to right the ship?

  • Kristi Noem gets a Trump-hosted fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

    The South Dakota governor, often mentioned as a 2024 contender, won't be up for reelection for a few years.

  • Trump and his allies filed more than 40 lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results. All of them failed.

    Since Donald Trump lost in November 2020, Republicans have filed dozens of lawsuits challenging the presidential election results. They've won zero.

  • Collins, Romney to vote "no" on Biden budget nominee Neera Tanden

    Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Monday they will not vote to confirm President Biden's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden.Why it matters: The moderate Republicans were viewed as possible saviors to Tanden's nomination, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) became the first Democratic senator to oppose one of Biden's nominees last week. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) has not yet announced how she intends to vote.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTanden has faced scrutiny for her social media activity during the Trump presidency, during which she frequently attacked Republicans.Tanden, who once called Collins "the worst" on Twitter, apologized for her tweets during her confirmation hearings.What they're saying: “The Director of OMB is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the federal budget and plays a significant role in any Administration’s fiscal and regulatory agenda. Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent. Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency. Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend. “In addition, Ms. Tanden’s decision to delete more than a thousand tweets in the days before her nomination was announced raises concerns about her commitment to transparency. Should Congress need to review documents or actions taken by OMB, we must have confidence that the Director will be forthcoming.“The OMB needs steady, experienced, responsive leadership. I will vote against confirming Ms. Tanden.”Sen. Susan CollinsA Romney spokesperson said in a statement: "Senator Romney has been critical of extreme rhetoric from prior nominees, and this is consistent with that position. He believes it’s hard to return to comity and respect with a nominee who has issued a thousand mean tweets."What to watch: White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Monday that Biden stands by the nomination."Neera Tanden is an accomplished policy expert who would be an excellent Budget Director and we look forward to the committee votes this week and to continuing to work toward her confirmation through engagement with both parties," Psaki said.Go deeper: Collins, Manchin "no" votes on Tanden a sign of Biden's perilMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6

    Andrew Harnik/GettyNearly seven weeks after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the people tasked with protecting the building on Jan. 6 testified for the first time about the failures that allowed a pro-Trump mob to overrun the seat of American government in an unprecedented disruption of democracy.But nearly every answer they gave about what happened that day just raised more questions.Over the course of four hours, the former chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, and the former security heads of the House and Senate, largely pointed the finger at each other—or blamed others not present at the hearing—and, above all, minimized their own failures.Senators, meanwhile, struggled to make use of a golden opportunity for fact-finding, arriving at key questions late and leaving others untouched, while several—including those who amplified the election fraud claims that brought rioters to the Capitol to begin with—partook in the time-honored tradition of committee-room grandstanding. One, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), used the bulk of his time to read an account of Jan. 6 from a right-wing conspiracist that raised the discredited theory that Trump supporters were not responsible for the violence.By the end of the hearing, the Democrats running the show proclaimed it had been a “constructive” exercise that “shed new light” on what happened on Jan. 6.Some genuinely new information did surface: for example, Steven Sund, the former Capitol Police chief, said he had just learned that on Jan. 5, the force was sent an FBI report warning of violence around Trump’s rally—but that the report “didn’t make it” to his desk. Asked how authorities missed the other signs of brewing violence, authorities simply testified that the intelligence community hadn’t sufficiently warned them about it.If nothing else, the first marquee hearing probing the Capitol attack made clear that obtaining the full picture of how and why Jan. 6 happened the way it did will be a difficult task. But the futility of questioning this particular set of witnesses—all seeking to protect their reputations and deflect blame—became clear early in Tuesday’s hearing, as senators sought to establish a timeline for who requested help and when on Jan. 6.As the mob began breaching the Capitol perimeter, Sund said that he called Paul Irving, then the House sergeant-at-arms, at 1:09 p.m. to request they call in the National Guard. He alleged Irving told him that he was concerned about the “optics” of having Guard troops present and rebuffed him.Irving countered by saying he had no recollection of Sund calling him at that time, saying he was on the House floor overseeing the Electoral College certification process. He added it was “categorically false” that he would mention optics concerns in determining safety protocol at the Capitol.Under oath, both men stuck to their stories. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) attempted to sort it out but concluded, “whatever happened here doesn't seem to me to be in agreement with various timeframes.” Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) then asked that they both turn over their call records for investigation.Johnson Pushes Deranged ‘Fake Trump Supporters’ Theory During Capitol Riot HearingThe witnesses could agree, however, that they all were not put in a position to succeed on Jan. 6 by intelligence agencies—who they alleged underestimated the threat, despite the open-source evidence and news reporting that strongly indicated that right-wing extremists were planning ambitious and violent acts in Washington on Jan. 6.“Although it appears that there were numerous participants from multiple states planning this attack, the entire intelligence community seems to have missed it,” claimed Sund. “Without the intelligence to properly prepare, the USCP was significantly outnumbered and left to defend the Capitol against an extremely violent mob.”Robert Contee, the acting chief of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the fourth witness, also said that the FBI memo was sent out on Jan. 5 “in the form of an email.”The witnesses also expressed frustration that the National Guard was so slow to mobilize. Contee, whose officers arrived at an overrun Capitol to support the separate Capitol Police force, repeatedly said he was shocked at the Pentagon’s reluctance to mobilize the National Guard. When he asked, recalled Contee, “in response there was not an immediate yes,” and said Army officials countered by asking him about the “optics” of the situation.“I was able to quickly deploy MPD and issue directives to them while they were in the field, and I was honestly shocked that the National Guard could not—or would not—do the same,” Contee added.The back-and-forth between Sund and Irving revealed, at the very least, the complicated process in place for requesting military assistance at the Capitol. No one person is responsible for security at the complex; instead, a secretive four-person board is, and its very existence slowed down the response on Jan. 6. Blunt called the structure “totally unworkable” for crises like the Capitol insurrection.The agencies blamed by the witnesses will get a chance to offer their version of events next week, when the FBI and the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security have been invited to testify in front of the same joint panel of the Senate Rules and Homeland Security Committees.But on Tuesday, senators largely shied from questions that the then-chiefs of the Capitol Police and D.C. Police would have been well-positioned to answer. Only Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) noted, late in the proceeding, that only 52 rioters were immediately arrested out of the hundreds who breached the Capitol, attacked police officers and media, and vandalized the complex. He drew a comparison to the militarized posture of the complex during the Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020. “Can you tell us how the Capitol preparations on January 6 differ from the protests over the summer?” Padilla asked Sund.“It doesn't matter the message of the person,” responded Sund. “We develop our information, we develop our intel and we base a response plan on that.” He added that USCP officers only arrested six Black Lives Matter protesters, but many more were arrested around the city.Top Capitol Riot Police Throw Each Other Under the Bus Over Botched Jan. 6 ResponseNo senator asked witnesses about another critical matter: the extent to which law enforcement, if at all, aided any of the insurrectionists. A USCP spokesperson said last week that six officers on the force have been suspended with pay due to their actions on Jan. 6, and another 29 are under investigation. Lawmakers, such as Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), have said they witnessed police officers taking selfies with rioters and giving them directions.Those questions are likely to become fodder for an investigative body sketched out by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), modeled after the 9/11 Commission, to investigate the insurrection. That effort might also be best-suited to ultimately confirm the disputed timeline of Jan. 6 and fully reveal the failures.For the time being, however, the three Capitol Hill authorities—all of whom resigned after Jan. 6— seemed to caution lawmakers not to overreact too much by proposing reforms to the Capitol’s security protocol following the deadly riot. The very brief opening statement from Michael Stenger, the former Senate sergeant-at-arms, said “we have to be careful of returning to a time when possibility rather than probability drives security planning."In his written opening statement, Sund said “the USCP did not fail” and that the force “accomplished its mission” on Jan. 6, placing the responsibility for the carnage on the alleged intelligence failures.Under questioning from Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sund’s defiance wilted somewhat. Klobuchar noted that the authorities had enough intelligence to know they had to make additional preparations for Jan. 6. “If the information was enough to get you to do that, why didn't we take some additional steps?” she asked. “Why didn't you and others involved be better prepared to confront the violence?”Sund responded with the repeated declaration that they “expanded the perimeter” of the building—the one that was quickly breached by the mob. When Klobuchar pointed out that clearly was not enough, Sund said, “that is now hindsight being what it is.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mariachi Band Joins Protesters Outside Ted Cruz's Houston Home

    A group of protesters, including a mariachi band, gathered outside Texas Sen Ted Cruz’s home in Houston on February 21, as the state continued to deal with the fallout from brutal winter storms and power cuts.This clip shows the band playing outside Cruz’s home.Last week, Cruz had been criticized for flying to Cancun while Texas endured the historically severe weather, which left millions without power and killed around 70 people. Credit: Spencer Christmas via Storyful

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Supercar Rally Scam Turned Recharge Rally Origin Story

    Buckle up for this wild story!

  • Exclusive: Defeated and impeached, Trump still commands the loyalty of the GOP's voters

    In a new Suffolk/USA TODAY Poll, Trump voters said 46%-27% that they would abandon the GOP and join a third party if Trump decided to create one.

  • Capitol police officer on siege: 'I was scared. I was absolutely scared'

    Capitol police officer Harry Dunn recounts the moment he confronted rioters who stormed the Capitol.

  • ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Revives Fiery Industry Debate Over Woody Allen Sexual Abuse Allegations

    If your Twitter timeline recently has been dominated by tweets about HBO’s new docu-series “Allen v. Farrow,” you aren’t alone. The four-part documentary from filmmakers Amy Ziering, Kirby Dick, and Amy Herdy examines what happened when 7-year-old Dylan Farrow, the daughter of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, accused her father of sexually abusing her in 1992. The saga has provoked fiery debates for nearly 30 years. “Allen v. […]

  • Amazing Oprah Winfrey painting

    This Oprah Winfrey painting is stunning!

  • Boeing advises airlines to ground some 777s

    Boeing has urged airlines to suspend the use of 777 jets with the same type of engine that shed debris over Denver at the weekend.U.S. regulators have announced extra inspections.And Japan suspended use of the planes there while considering further action.The moves involve 777s with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines.The right engine on a United Airlines jet failed on Saturday (Feb 20), scattering its protective outer casing over a residential area.United said the next day it would voluntarily and temporarily remove its 24 active planes of the type.Boeing said 69 of the the model with PW4000 engines were in service and 59 were stored.It comes at a time when airlines have grounded planes due to a plunge in demand amid the health crisis.The manufacturer recommended that airlines suspend operating the 777 until U.S. regulators identified the appropriate inspection protocol.It's another headache for the plane maker after its 737 MAX crisis.And comes after criticism of U.S. Federal Aviation Administration oversight regarding the MAX.There were also issues for Boeing in the Netherlands on Monday.The Dutch Safety Board said it was investigating what had caused a Boeing 747-400 to lose parts of an engine shortly after taking off from Maastricht airport on Saturday (February 20).The cargo plane scattered mostly small metal parts over a southern Dutch town It caused damage to cars and left one person with minor injuries.

  • Will free agents Leonard Floyd, John Johnson tag along with Rams?

    Safety John Johnson and linebacker Leonard Floyd had sensational seasons in the Rams' No. 1 ranked defense, but it's going to take a lot of cash in order to keep them.

  • ‘Cult members only come out for the cult leader’: Lara said to be first Trump set for 2024 run – but can she win?

    The idea of Lara Trump as the future of the Republican Party has left many “never Trumpers” aghast