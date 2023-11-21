Fallen Edmond officer CJ Nelson honored with memorial intersection in his name

An Edmond intersection will be named in honor of the police officer who was killed in a 2022 crash.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation unveiled the SGT Christopher James “CJ” Nelson Memorial Intersection on Tuesday where S Broadway and Comfort Drive meet in Edmond.

Edmond Police Sgt. CJ Nelson was the first Edmond officer killed in the line of duty. The utility truck driver, Jay Fite, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and is awaiting a jury trial set for January 2024.

Edmond police Sgt. C.J. Nelson, 38, was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Nelson, a husband, and father to an 11-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, dedicated himself to his family and serving a community that he loved. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, would have been Sgt. Nelson's 13th anniversary with the Edmond Police Department. Sgt. Nelson is the first Edmond police officer to lose his life in the line of duty.

The Edmond Police Department is also raising money for a fallen officers memorial to be placed in front of its police station, just miles from where Nelson was killed.

Donors can make out checks to the Edmond Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, or simply ECPAAA. Venmo donations can also be accepted @ECPAAA. Donations should include a memo that the money is for the memorial.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Fallen Edmond officer CJ Nelson honored with memorial intersection