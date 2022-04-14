Fallen Illinois Trooper Nick Hopkins honored with dedication of Monroe County highway

Illinois State Police, colleagues and the family of Nicholas Hopkins paid tribute to fallen trooper Thursday by officially dedicating a seven-mile stretch of highway through Monroe County in his honor.

Hopkins, 33, of Waterloo was a 10-year veteran of the Illinois State Police Department who was killed in the line of duty in East St. Louis in 2019.

A dedication ceremony was held at Life Community Church on 626 West Bottom Avenue in Columbia before a procession traveled to a the intersection of Illinois 3 and GG Road, just northwest of Waterloo, for the unveiling of the highway sign.

Trooper Nicholas J. Hopkins Memorial Highway extends seven miles south from that location to Kaskaskia Road.

“Once someone is gone you realize how much you miss the little things,” said Hopkins’ wife, Whitney Hopkins. “Nick touched so many lives and it continues to amaze me how many lives are still impacted by him. This highway memorial is such an incredible way to give him the recognition and remember all the kind things he did for everyone.

“Our family will never be the same, but we are so grateful for the memories we made and the support we receive every day from the people we love.”

Verna Hopkins, the mother of the fallen trooper, expressed the memory of her son by paraphrasing a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson.

“You can never do a kindness too soon before you know how soon it will be too late,” she said.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly also said the highway dedication was a fitting way to recognize Hopkins’ life of service.

“Nick was known for his selfless acts and the huge smile permanently affixed across his face,” Kelly said. “Trooper Hopkins made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the people of Illinois and his dedication and service now will be known to everyone traveling down this stretch of Illinois Route 3 as they see the sign in his honor.”

On the morning of Aug 23, 2019, East St. Louis Police, Illinois State Police tactical units and SWAT team members converged on the 1400 block of North 42nd Street near Caseyville Avenue in East St. Louis to issue a “no-knock” warrant. Hopkins and other officers were on the front porch to serve the warrant when shots from inside struck Hopkins in the head, according to documents.

Hopkins was the first SWAT operator in nearly 20 years to die in the line of duty.

According to documents, the warrant was issued after an informant reported to police that crack and marijuana were being sold out of the apartment. Firearms were also found in the residence.

During the raid three people were arrested at the scene. Concussion bombs and water from fire hoses were used to clear the residence, but no other suspects were identified.

Hopkins’ death at Saint Louis University Hospital was announced at 6:10 p.m.

According to the federal complaint, police recovered marijuana and a large cache of weapons from the residence, including a .40 caliber Glock pistol that police discovered was used in a double homicide on Oct. 3, 2018, East St. Louis, as well as two other non-fatal shootings.

In November, Christopher Grant, 47, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison. With time served, Grant will be imprisoned for about 37 years and nine months for Hopkin’s murder.