After fallen K-9 officer Seara Burton's death, what happened to her partner, Brev?

Officer Seara Burton and Brev recently completed K-9 training at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police Department K-9 Brev is now retired and living with his handler's family.

Brev and K-9 Officer Seara Burton began patrolling in April after training together at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Ind.

Vohne Liche will gift RPD a new K-9 at no cost, according to a press release from RPD's administration.

Burton was shot in the head Aug. 10 during a traffic stop related to a narcotics investigation. Burton died Sept. 18 from her injuries. Brev played visible roles in Burton's Sept. 26 funeral service in Tiernan Center and interment ceremony at Crown Hill Cemetery's Heroes of Public Safety section.

Detective Scott Glover, a former RPD K-9 handler, cared for Brev after Burton's shooting, but Brev now is living with Burton's mother and stepmother, Jennifer and Ami Miller.

"Brev has adjusted extremely well to his new retired life and is in the best possible place a dog could hope for," the release said.

RPD has partnered many years with Vohne Liche and its founder, Kenneth Licklider, receiving K-9s and training there, the release said. Now, Vohne Liche is providing the next RPD K-9 without charge.

"Ken and his team were deeply moved by the tragic loss of Seara," the release said. "His willingness to extend this offer to RPD is greatly appreciated and shows the tight bond between Vohne Liche Kennels, the department, and the entire K9 community."

Vohne Liche made a similar gesture to the Elwood Police Department after Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed July 31. Elwood's new dog is to be named "Shanny" in honor of Shahnavaz.

