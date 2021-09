KCRA - Sacramento Videos

A mother is still searching for answers more than three weeks after her son was killed in a hit-and-run. Renee Dagsher said her son, Dominic Dagsher, grew up in El Dorado Hills. He had four older brothers and one younger sister. After graduating from Independence High School in Placerville, she said he started his own window cleaning business at 19. This year, he would have turned 23. He died just 10 days before his birthday. See more in the video above.