Fallen NYPD officer's 'final gift' was to save 5 lives through organ donation

A New York City Police officer who died after a shootout in Harlem has saved five lives after donating his organs.

Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, donated his heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas to five patients in need of lifesaving organ transplants, according to a statement from LiveOnNY. Three of the patients lived in New York, and the other two lived outside the city.

“Two of our NYPD heroes tragically lost their lives while protecting and serving their beloved city. When Officer Wilbert Mora's family was notified of his passing, his family knew their brave and dedicated son would want to continue to save lives, even in death," Leonard Achan, president and CEO of LiveOnNY, said in a statement.

NYPD Officers Wilbert Mora, left, and Jason Rivera were shot while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son on Jan. 21.

On Friday, Mora and Officer Jason Rivera, 22, responded to a domestic disturbance call near an apartment in Harlem. When the officers arrived, Lashawn J. McNeil opened fire on Mora and Rivera. As McNeil tried to flee, he was shot by a third officer and died days later.

Mayor Eric Adams called Mora a hero who "gave his life for our safety."

"Officer Mora’s final gift was the gift of life to others in need," Achan said. "He was transferred from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Health, where we have honored the family’s wishes for him to be an organ donor hero, so that he may ‘Live On’ while saving the lives of others."

