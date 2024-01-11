Fallen officer memorial dedicated

Jan. 11—Members of the local law enforcement community gathered Tuesday on the courthouse plaza in front of the Pontotoc County Sheriff's office to witness the unveiling of a granite monument honoring fallen officers.

Despite a bone-chilling winter wind, the ceremony went forth as planned, since Tuesday was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

"We are honoring six officers who sacrificed their lives," Sheriff John Christian said Tuesday.

"Reserve officer coordinator John Murphy and I were discussing a memorial," Christian continued. "In that conversation he said, 'I'll see what I can do about raising some funds.' One of the first places he went was Ada Custom Memorials, the Anderson family, and they graciously said they would take care of it, we didn't need to worry about it, that we would get the information to them, and they would (donate) the memorial."

"Hopefully," Christian said, "we'll never have to add anyone else to it."

The officers honored were:

Deputy Francis "Frank" Marion Hatcher, 2/6/1882 — 7/22/1909

On July 22, 1909 Deputy Sheriff Francis Hatcher was assigned to keep peace at a picnic south of Ada on Jack Fork Creek. A subject pulled a knife on Deputy Hatcher and as Deputy Hatcher was drawing his gun Hatcher was shot by another subject. Deputy Sheriff Hatcher was carried to a nearby house, a doctor was summoned, but Hatcher died around 6 a.m. the next morning.

Sheriff Lemuel "Lem" English Mitchell, 9/28/1851 — 2/10/1914

Mitchell had served as a Deputy U.S. Marshal in Oklahoma Territory and as City Marshal of Ada prior to being elected to two terms as Sheriff of Pontotoc County. Just before noon on Tuesday, February 10, 1914, Sheriff Mitchell was returning to Ada by train from taking some prisoners to the state prison in McAlester. At Tupelo his connecting train was already starting to move when Mitchell arrived at the station and he attempted to board it but slipped and was thrown beneath the car, crushing his left leg.

A local doctor tried to save his life by amputating his leg, but he died about 6 p.m.

Deputy Peter Gus Nebhut, 3/12/1879 — 3/11/1921

About 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 1921, several officers from Ada and Pontotoc County surrounded the Byrd Hotel in Ada in an attempt to arrest a moonshiner. The suspect ran to the back door of the hotel where he was met by Deputy Gus Nebhut. The two men struggled and the deputy was shot. Nebhut fired three shots at the suspect as he fled.

Nebhut, having been shot twice, then collapsed. The suspect was arrested soon after that with bullet wounds. Deputy Gus Nebhut died the next morning, March 11, 1921.

Deputy John Howard Fowler, 2/14/1886 — 11/18/1931

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 18, 1931, Deputy Fowler became involved in a pursuit with a suspect driving a stolen car from Fitzhugh to Ada. Near the Springbrook bottoms, the suspect pulled into a driveway. As Deputy Fowler approached the stopped vehicle, he was shot in the intestines and his left arm was broken in two places. Deputy Fowler returned one shot. Deputy Fowler, 45, died the next evening, November 19, 1931.

Deputy George Alvis Jones, 2/9/1899 — 1/29/1937

On Friday, January 29, 1937, Pontotoc County Deputies Alvis Jones, Charley Shockley, and Deputy U.S. Marshal Allen Stanfield stopped a car near Hayes School, searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in McAlester. As Deputy Stanfield was searching the car, the driver opened fire on the officers with a pistol, shooting through his pocket. Deputy Stanfield was wounded and Deputy Sheriff Jones, 38, was hit in the left side, the bullet fatally puncturing his aorta. The suspect then drove off with officers firing at him. He was arrested the next morning near Stringtown, wounded in the left hand and the tip of his nose had been shot off by the officer's bullets the day before.

Detention Officer Kenneth Fowler, 10/1/1970-2/19/2023

Detention Officer Kenneth Fowler sustained injuries on January 31, 2023, when he slipped on ice and fell in the parking lot of the Pontotoc County Justice Center during an ice storm. He was transported to a hospital in Oklahoma City suffering from head injuries and hypothermia. He. succumbed to his injuries on February 19, 2023.