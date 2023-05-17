Fallen officers honored at annual Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony

May 17—The county is blessed to have law enforcement officers who are willing to risk their lives for the community, the keynote speaker at the annual Morgan County Law Enforcement Memorial service said Monday.

"I pray that you remember that you are appreciated and blessed," Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott said to the officers congregated in Cotaco Park.

After speaking to the officers, Elliott said, "Who else is willing to do what they have been willing to do? Who else runs into danger for folks they do not know?"

The memorial service honored the 10 officers who have died in the line of duty in Morgan County. The first, in 1905, was Officer E.L. Steele of the Decatur Police Department. The most recent, in 1985, was Morgan County sheriff's Deputy William Biles, who was shot as he checked on a suspicious vehicle near Brewer High School.

The ceremony opened with a message from Priceville police Chief Jerry Holmes, a posting of colors and a performance of the National Anthem.

Many officers were in uniform at the ceremony from departments throughout Morgan County. Four departments, including two state agencies, have the name of at least one officer on the memorial stone in Cotaco Park, next to the county courthouse.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long read a proclamation honoring the fallen.

"We come together once a year to remind ourselves of the sacrifices people make so that we can wake up and be safe," he said.

Sheriff Ron Puckett read aloud the roll call of fallen officers. When each name was announced, a law enforcement officer left a rose on the memorial stone.

"Every single one of these men who died was working a normal day that changed in a horrific way," Puckett said.

He said this community has good relations with its law enforcement officers.

"Most law enforcement in this community is honored and loved," he stated. "We do not ask for anything from the public except respect."

Story continues

Expressing respect and gratitude can be as simple as "going up and saying thank you," Long said.

In the past year, two people have been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. The most recent was last week, when the Sheriff's Office says a suspected car thief who was being pursued shot at a deputy with a semiautomatic rifle. The deputy was not injured.

In August, a man drove his vehicle into an off-duty Decatur police officer at the officer's home, injuring him.

Both attempted murder charges are pending.

"I cannot think of a more challenging time than today to be a law enforcement officer," Elliott said.

Nationally, 42 officers have died in the line of duty so far this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website. In 2022, 246 officers died in the line of duty.

"Today's world makes remembering these officers even more important," County Commissioner Randy Vest said after the ceremony.

After Puckett read the roll call, Katee Anne Aker, Jayla Milligan and Anthony Blaxton of Hartselle High sang "Amazing Grace." The ceremony closed with a prayer from Decatur police Chaplain Joe McKaig, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

—katie.steele@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Instagram @katieeesteele