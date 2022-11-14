Fallen Officers Memorial at Topeka Police Department destroyed in alleged DUI crash

A Topeka man is accused of running a red light and crashing into the Fallen Officers Memorial between the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office entrances.

A man is in custody following a Sunday evening incident in which he apparently ran a red light and significantly damaged the Fallen Officers Memorial at the Law Enforcement Center.

According to police reports, Mario G, Garcia-Soto, 27, of Topeka, ran the red light signal at S.E. 4th Street and S.E. Quincy Street a little after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Garcia-Soto's car continued north through the Law Enforcement Center parking lot, then over the Fallen Officers Memorial between the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office entrances, causing significant damage to the memorial.

Garcia-Soto was arrested and booked into Shawnee County Jail in connection with criminal desecration, felony criminal damage, driving under the influence, battery on a law enforcement officer, felony interference, red light violation, unsafe backing, driving on the sidewalk and improper turning.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Car hits and destroys Topeka's Fallen Officers Memorial