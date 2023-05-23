Fallen officers of West Tenn. honored during memorial service in Denmark, Madison Co.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office turned its parking lot into a solemn memorial space during the National Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Friday, honoring 30 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

An officer salutes Madison County officers killed in the line of duty during the National Law Enforcement Memorial Service at Madison County Sheriff's Office in Denmark, Tenn. on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome from Madison County Sheriff Julian Wiser and Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley and was followed by the Presentation of Colors by the MCSO Honor Guard. Madison County Mayor AJ Massey and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger took to the podium to read a proclamation honoring Saturday, May 20 as National Law Enforcement Memorial Day following National Police Week.

"I can't say thank you enough, there needs to be a better word than that, but right now all I'll say is thank you, and you are appreciated," Massey said.

Officers bow their heads as Jackson Chaplain Ronald Benton leads prayer during the National Law Enforcement Memorial Service at Madison County Sheriff's Office in Denmark, Tenn. on Friday, May 19, 2023.

MSCO spokesperson Tom Mapes read the names of 30 individuals who gave their lives in the line of duty, dating back as far as 1876, including those from the following entities:

Jackson Police Dept.

Madison Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Crockett Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Lexington Police Dept.

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Bolivar Police Department

U.S. Customs Service

Dallas Police Dept.

Murfreesboro Police Dept.

Henderson Police Dept.

Whiteville Police Dept.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Baldwin Co. District Attorney's Office, Alabama

Hardin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Roses in honor of Madison County officers killed in the line of duty stacks on a table during the National Law Enforcement Memorial Service at Madison County Sheriff's Office in Denmark, Tenn. on Friday, May 19, 2023.

After Mapes read each name, an officer walked through the aisle with a single rose to be placed on the memorial and gave a final salute.

U.S. Representative Chris Todd was a speaker at the event where he shared his support for law enforcement and the importance of memorializing their service.

Terry King leaves a rose for his grandfather Deputy Joe Edwards during the National Law Enforcement Memorial Service at Madison County Sheriff's Office in Denmark, Tenn. on Friday, May 19, 2023.

"Today, as we remember those officers who have fallen, we are reminded of their selfless acts of heroism, their devotion to duty, and the indelible mark they have left on our lives," Todd said. "Each name written on the bulletin that you currently hold represents a life dedicated to service, a life that touched the lives of countless individuals, and a life that will forever be remembered."

