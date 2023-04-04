Fallen Pittsburgh officers remembered on 14th anniversary of Stanton Heights tragedy

Fourteen years ago, three Pittsburgh police officers were killed in the line of duty.

On the morning of April 4, 2009, a heavily armed Stanton Heights man ambushed Officers Paul Sciullo and Stephen Mayhle, who were responding to a domestic violence call at his mother’s home.

Officer Eric Kelly, who was on his way home after finishing his shift, heard the distress call and responded to the scene, where he was shot and killed attempting to rescue Sciullo and Mayhle.

A memorial was erected in their honor at the Zone 5 police station.

Three other officers responding to the scene were injured.

Richard Poplawski was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to death, but he is appealing that sentence.

