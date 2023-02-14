Fallen Selma police officer honored by elementary school students. ‘Never forgotten’

Since the death of Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. more than two weeks ago, grief-stricken Selma police officers haven’t had much to smile about.

But thanks to the students of Eric White Elementary School, some of the city’s police officers smiled at least for a short time Tuesday morning.

“It was hard to find that smile (this morning),” Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz acknowledged. “When I walked up front and saw all of you, you put that smile back on my face.”

Eric White Elementary staff donned ribbons with images of Carrasco in uniform. They wore shirts with “Selma Strong” printed on the front and the date of Carrasco’s end-of-watch on the back. Wearing blue in honor of law enforcement, students formed a tunnel as they welcomed the police chief and eight other officers to their campus to say “Thank you.”

“We all needed that this morning,” Alcaraz said as he looked out at about 650 students.

Around 650 Eric White Elementary students celebrated the life of Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr. who was killed in the line of duty while “protecting our community and school.”

On behalf of all 11 Selma Unified schools, the Eric White Elementary staff and student body invited the Selma Police for two reasons: to remember the life of Carrasco and to thank Selma Police for keeping the school safe not only on Jan. 31 but every day, Principal Michelle Salcido said.

Students across the district also created heart-warming cards and posters of support and gratitude for the officers and Carrasco’s family.

“We hope that these faces and heartfelt messages bring you comfort and are accepted with love, whether you display them or keep one in your pocket,” the principal said. “Please know how grateful we are for Selma Police Department.”

Eric White Elementary Principal Michelle Salcido presents Selma Police Department officers with cards and posters of support made by Selma Unified students after a Tuesday, February, 14, 2023 event, recognizing them for their service to the school community.

Remembering a fallen officer

Carrasco was a 24-year-old father-to-be in his second year with the Selma Police Department. His death marked the first time in Selma’s 100-plus years of existence that one of its police officers died in the line of duty.

While responding to a call for help from a Selma resident, Carrasco was killed on Jan. 31 as he attempted to talk to a man in the front yard of a home, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with Carrasco’s death and is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 23 in Fresno County Superior Court.

“We know that his life will be felt forever by his family, friends and law enforcement colleagues,” Salcido said.

To the hundreds of people who have remembered him in the last couple of weeks, he was “a good man,” “forever a hero,” and will be “never forgotten.”

Even to the students at Eric White Elementary, which was on lockdown following the shooting, Carrasco will “forever be in our hearts,” a banner read.

Fifth grader Noah Rodriguez created a portrait in Carrasco’s memory to be displayed in the police station and with his family so they won’t forget his sacrifice.

“We honor him because he lost his life protecting our community and school,” Rodriguez said at the presentation. “We are thankful for his service. I want his family to remember what a great man he was and his child to know what a strong and brave dad he was.”

Selma Police are integral in protecting the school community, which is why the school district wanted to thank them, Superintendent Marilyn Shepherd said.

“We’re here to protect the families, the community, the schools as always,” Detective Richard Figueroa said.

Shepherd said the Tuesday event was also a part of the healing process.

That love and support from the school community was overwhelming and brought tears to the officers in attendance as they mourned the loss of one of their own.

“Because what we do,” the police chief said, “it’s bigger than us.”

Eric White Elementary fifth grader Noah Rodriguez drew a portrait of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr. so Carrasco’s unborn child will know what a “strong and brave dad he was.” Rodriguez presented other Selma police officers with the drawing at a Tuesday, February, 14, 2023 event to honor Carrasco.

How to pay respects

Those looking to pay their respects for fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. will have two opportunities: a public viewing and mass at 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Church in Selma (2441 Dockery Ave.) and the Thursday morning funeral services at 10 a.m. at Selland Arena (700 M St.) in Fresno.

