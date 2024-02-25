Fallen soldiers in helicopter crash identified
The Mississippi National Guard reported that a military helicopter crashed near Boonville
The Mississippi National Guard reported that a military helicopter crashed near Boonville
No woman has ever umped an MLB regular-season game.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
Bieniemy has been an NFL offensive coordinator for the past six seasons.
This is Sherman's second arrest since his playing career ended in 2021.
It's difficult to put Nvidia's massive Thursday into context — the stock gained "only" around 20%. But when you're in the top five, a gain like that makes some big waves.
American homeowners are opting to stay put for twice as long as they did 20 years ago, according to Redfin. The trend was most prevalent among baby boomers.
The Bengals are keeping the 2 in their 1-2 punch at wide receiver.
The 24-year-old has been placed on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
Beyond the physical preparation, spring training is pivotal for building rapport between pitchers and those tasked with catching the nastiest stuff on the planet.
Earlier this week, accelerator group Techstars announced changes to its operations. Techstars found itself facing criticism for some of its decisions and execution after announcing it would shut down its Boulder and Seattle accelerators after recently shuttering its Austin-based program, which TechCrunch was first to report in December. For example, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff said on X that the Techstars memo about closing its Seattle program was a “brutal takedown” of that city’s startup scene.
Can you buy gift cards with a credit card? Yes, but there are some drawbacks that may make you think twice about doing so.
Amazon will pay out $1.9 million to settle claims that migrant workers suffered human rights abuses due to exploitative labor contracts in Saudi Arabia. This follows an Amnesty International report that painted a grim picture for these laborers.
Hyundai is recalling over 4,000 units of the Palisade due to an engine problem. Kia has recalled over 2,800 units of the Telluride for the same issue.
The stories you need to start your day: What to expect from South Carolina’s primary, the moon landing and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
"It’s actually a credit to Jordan," interim head coach Brian Keefe said.
With the European Commission set to rule on Spotify's complaint focused on competition in the streaming music market, there are hints that the ruling will not be in Apple's favor. This week, the Financial Times reported the EC will issue its first-ever fine against the tech giant for allegedly breaking EU law over competition in the streaming music market. In a statement shared with media today, Apple argued against the idea that Spotify has been harmed by any anticompetitive practices on its part.
Existing home sales increased in January on a slight easing of mortgage rates. But home prices rose too.
Nvidia is banking on sovereign AI as a means of helping to continue its incredible growth amid the AI boom.
Dani Alves was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for the Dec. 2022 assault.
A new paint using nanosphere-based ink could weigh just 10 percent that of traditional options. It could have financial and environmental benefits.