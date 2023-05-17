Fallen South Jersey officer Bobby Shisler honored in massive service at Rowan University

Police officers salute as a vehicle carrying the casket of Officer Bobby Shisler moves toward Pfleeger Hall on the campus of Rowan University.

GLASSBORO - Mourners lined up early at Rowan University to pay respects to a fallen South Jersey police officer. His car was surrounded by black cloth; a pair of ladder trucks held a massive American flag aloft as his casket arrived at the venue.

Officer Bobby Shisler was to be laid to rest Wednesday in a private ceremony.

But not before friends, family and supporters of the Deptford Township Police Department gathered with law enforcement from around South Jersey and beyond to honor the 27-year-old and his sacrifice to the community.

Several large video screens were set up under a tent outside Rowan’s Pfleeger Hall to live stream the service in anticipation of an overflow crowd.

Motorcycle police lined up and Deptford officers stood in formation as Shisler's casket was moved inside the building around 8 a.m., amid a respectful silence backdropped by hovering news drones and helicopters overhead.

The details of the March 10 incident have not been made public and remain under investigation by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, as mandated by law when there is a shooting involving a law enforcement officer. Mitchell Negron, 24, a township resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shisler was remembered in a death notice on Boucher Funeral Home's website as a police officer for Deptford Township, as well as a 2014 Deptford High School graduate who played baseball and football at the school.

"He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors," the notice said, and "had a passion for weight lifting and won an NPC bodybuilding competition." The notice also said he played Division I baseball at Presbyterian College in South Carolina.

He is survived by his parents, Robert H. and Tracy (nee Hawkins), his brother Tyler (all of Deptford) his sister Ashley (of Mantua), and his grandparents Marion and Robert Shisler of Deptford, Ethel Hawkins of Barrington, his godparents Danny Resnik and Brenda Simpkins, and other family. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Gary Hawkins.

