Fallen Springboro officer’s grandson sworn in 40 years after line-of-duty death
A fallen Springboro Police Officer’s grandson is carrying on his legacy 40 years after his line-of-duty death.
Springboro Officer William Johnson was fatally struck by a drunk driver on Ohio 73 on June 27, 1983.
>> Springboro police officer credited with saving man from burning house
On Tuesday, the police department announced Johnson’s grandson William “Billy” Johnson, was sworn in as a Springboro Police Officer.
“He will now carry his grandfather’s legacy at the same agency for which William Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice,” the police department said.
Today marks 40 years to the day that Springboro Officer William Johnson was killed in the line of duty. This tragic...
Posted by Springboro Ohio Police Department on Tuesday, June 27, 2023