Fallen Springboro officer’s grandson sworn in 40 years after line-of-duty death

A fallen Springboro Police Officer’s grandson is carrying on his legacy 40 years after his line-of-duty death.

Springboro Officer William Johnson was fatally struck by a drunk driver on Ohio 73 on June 27, 1983.

On Tuesday, the police department announced Johnson’s grandson William “Billy” Johnson, was sworn in as a Springboro Police Officer.

“He will now carry his grandfather’s legacy at the same agency for which William Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice,” the police department said.