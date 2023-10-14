'Fallen Star' Open For Tours

TechCrunch

As Astra Space continues to search for a lifeline to avoid bankruptcy, the company is reportedly weighing up selling a 51% stake in its in-space propulsion business or selling other parts of the business, like equipment, Bloomberg reported last night. Astra would seek to value that business at more than $100 million, should it sell the majority stake. The company is also weighing up selling parts of its rocket factory, equipment or parts of the propulsion business to bring in much-needed cash, sources told Bloomberg.