Fallen tree blocks all lanes of Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A large tree fell in Montgomery County, blocking several lanes of traffic for a few hours on Sunday.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said all southbound lanes on Georgia Ave. at International Dr. in the area of Leisure World Plausa were blocked by a downed tree.

Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security posted about the closure at 11:24 a.m. on its X page. At 2:20 p.m., nearly three hours later, the lanes were reopened.

