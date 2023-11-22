Fallen tree takes down power lines, smashes car in Brooklyn
Officials say this happened at around 2 a.m. as soaking rain fell over the area. The tree was located along Snyder Avenue near Rodgers Avenue.
Officials say this happened at around 2 a.m. as soaking rain fell over the area. The tree was located along Snyder Avenue near Rodgers Avenue.
The biggest news stories this morning: Sonos’ long-rumored headphones may appear April 2024, Sam Altman reinstated as OpenAI CEO, Teenage Engineering made a toy car that costs $250.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
Cameroonian health startup Waspito has secured a $2.5 million seed extension from DP World through Newtown Partners, Saviu Ventures, AAIC Investment, Axian ventures and CFAO’s Health54 to spur its growth in the Francophone region. Additionally, it facilitates sample collection from homes, and the delivery of medication too. The startup branched out into Ivory Coast at the start of the year, where it is also piloting a hybrid model, and has its eyes on Senegal and Gabon, backed by a new round after last year’s $2.7 million seed.
Edson Álvarez's 101st-minute equalizer, and a subsequent penalty shootout, gave Mexico berths in the Nations League finals and the 2024 Copa América.
Everything from tiny Charlie Brown trees to giant trees that basically touch the sky is on sale.
French startup Callyope isn’t your average startup as it is addressing a very hard problem in a highly regulated industry. The startup is building a remote patient monitoring platform for people living with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and potentially other mental health issues. Callyope recently raised a $2.4 million (€2.2 million) funding round co-led by 360 Capital and Bpifrance’s Digital Venture fund.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
There is "reasonable evidence" to conclude that Tesla and its officers, including CEO Elon Musk, knew its vehicles had defective Autopilot systems but still allowed the cars to be driven in areas "not safe for that technology," a Florida judge found. The ruling last week from Judge Reid Scott, in the Circuit Court for Palm Beach County, means the family of a man who died in a collision while his Tesla's Autopilot was engaged can go to trial and seek punitive damages from Tesla for intentional misconduct and gross negligence. The hit to Tesla comes after the electric vehicle maker won two product liability cases in California earlier this year over the safety of its Autopilot system.
Bobby Pettiford Jr. called game.
A slowed-down version of Pharrell Williams' 2013 song "Happy" has inspired a TikTok trend that references shocking and iconic pop culture moments. The post What’s the ‘It might sound crazy what I’m ’bout to say’ TikTok trend? appeared first on In The Know.
A possible hostage deal between Israel and Hamas is imminent and could be announced as soon as Tuesday. Here's what to know about the possible agreement.
A $4.3 billion pact between Binance and US authorities represents the most high-profile crypto crackdown since the arrest of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in 2022.
Update your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Sam Edelman, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
Still searching for that perfect holiday gift? Here are some great picks personally curated by the Autoblog staff.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is set to plead guilty to federal money laundering charges and step down from his position at the crypto exchange. Binance will also pay $4.3 billion as part of a government settlement.
Last week, Yohannes became the youngest American, male or female, to ever set foot in soccer’s most storied club competition.
Adults don't mind sharing gossip — so long as little ones aren't listening.
"You can go from being carefree to being worried and stressed," Gomez says of the highs and lows of competing on "Dancing With the Stars."
Anthropic launched Claude 2.1 today. The latest version of the ChatGPT rival boosts its context window (the amount of information it can parse in a given request) to 200,000 tokens, allowing you to paste the entirety of Homer’s The Odyssey for AI analysis.