'Falling through cracks': Vaccine bypasses some older adults

  • Pat Brown waits outside the Don Bosco Senior Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Brown knows she needs the vaccine because her asthma and diabetes put her at higher risk of serious COVID-19 complications. But Wall hasn’t attempted to schedule an appointment and didn’t even know if they were being offered in her area yet; she says she is too overwhelmed. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
  • Sara Plush, an employee of the grocery chain Fred Meyer, adds a sheet with information about how to get a COVID-19 vaccine to groceries ordered by a homebound senior citizen in Portland, Ore., through the nonprofit group Store to Door on Feb. 25, 2021. An untold number of older people are getting left behind in the desperate dash for shots because they are too frail, overwhelmed, isolated or poor to navigate a system that favors healthier individuals with more resources. Nonprofits, churches and health care outreach workers are scrambling to to reach older people who are falling through the cracks before the nation’s focus moves on and the competition for vaccines stiffens. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
  • Senior citizen Barbara Bender answers the door for Store to Door employee Nancy Murphy in Portland, Ore., as she delivers an order of groceries for the nonprofit on Feb. 25, 2021. An untold number of older people are getting left behind in the desperate dash for shots because they are too frail, overwhelmed, isolated or poor to navigate a system that favors healthier individuals with more resources. Nonprofits, churches and health care outreach workers are scrambling to to reach older people who are falling through the cracks before the nation’s focus moves on and the competition for vaccines stiffens. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
  • Pat Brown walks to her credit union in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Brown knows she needs the vaccine because her asthma and diabetes put her at higher risk of serious COVID-19 complications. But Wall hasn’t attempted to schedule an appointment and didn’t even know if they were being offered in her area yet; she says she is too overwhelmed. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
  • Pat Brown waits at a bus stop in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Brown knows she needs the vaccine because her asthma and diabetes put her at higher risk of serious COVID-19 complications. But Wall hasn’t attempted to schedule an appointment and didn’t even know if they were being offered in her area yet; she says she is too overwhelmed. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
  • FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, In this Loida Mendez, 86, gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. Army medic Luis Perez, at a FEMA vaccination site at Miami Dade College in North Miami, Fla. Thousands of older Americans are spending hours online or enlisting their grandchildren's help to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. An untold number of older people are getting left behind in the desperate dash for shots because they are too frail, overwhelmed, isolated or poor to navigate a system that favors healthier individuals with more resources. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, Dr. Ingrid Felix-Peralta, right, and her husband Dr. Victor Peralta, second from right, say goodbye to Roque Peralta, left, and Crila Rodriguez Peralta, center, (no relation) after Roque and Crila received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York. Thousands of older Americans are spending hours online or enlisting their grandchildren's help to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. An untold number of older people are getting left behind in the desperate dash for shots because they are too frail, overwhelmed, isolated or poor to navigate a system that favors healthier individuals with more resources. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Pat Brown waits at a bus stop in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Brown knows she needs the vaccine because her asthma and diabetes put her at higher risk of serious COVID-19 complications. But Wall hasn’t attempted to schedule an appointment and didn’t even know if they were being offered in her area yet; she says she is too overwhelmed. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
1 / 8

Virus Outbreak Forgotten Seniors

Pat Brown waits outside the Don Bosco Senior Center in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Brown knows she needs the vaccine because her asthma and diabetes put her at higher risk of serious COVID-19 complications. But Wall hasn’t attempted to schedule an appointment and didn’t even know if they were being offered in her area yet; she says she is too overwhelmed. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
GILLIAN FLACCUS, HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and RUSS BYNUM
·8 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jean Andrade, an 88-year-old who lives alone, has been waiting for her COVID-19 vaccine since she became eligible under state guidelines nearly a month ago. She assumed her caseworker would contact her about getting one, especially after she spent nearly two days stuck in an electric recliner during a recent power outage.

It was only after she saw a TV news report about competition for the limited supply of shots in Portland, Oregon, that she realized no one was scheduling her dose. A grocery delivery service for homebound older people eventually provided a flyer with vaccine information, and Andrade asked a helper who comes by for four hours a week to try to snag her an appointment.

“I thought it would be a priority when you’re 88 years old and that someone would inform me," said Andrade, who has lived in the same house for 40 years and has no family members able to assist her. “You ask anybody else who's 88, 89, and don’t have anybody to help them, ask them what to do. Well, I’ve still got my brain, thank God. But I am very angry.”

Older adults have top priority in COVID-19 immunization drives the world over right now, and hundreds of thousands of them are spending hours online, enlisting their children’s help and traveling hours to far-flung pharmacies in a desperate bid to secure a COVID-19 vaccine. But an untold number like Andrade are getting left behind, unseen, because they are too overwhelmed, too frail or too poor to fend for themselves.

The urgency of reaching this vulnerable population before the nation's focus turns elsewhere is growing as more Americans in other age and priority groups become eligible for vaccines. With the clock ticking and many states extending shots to people as young as 55, nonprofits, churches and advocacy groups are scrambling to find isolated elders and get them inoculated before they have to compete with an even bigger pool — and are potentially forgotten about as vaccination campaigns move on.

An extreme imbalance between vaccine supply and demand in almost every part of the United States makes securing a shot a gamble. In Oregon, Andrade is vying with as many as 750,000 residents age 65 and older, and demand is so high that appointments for the weekly allotment of doses in Portland are snapped up in less than an hour. On Monday, the city's inundated vaccine information call line shut down by 9 a.m., and online booking sites have crashed.

Amid such frenzy, the vaccine rollout here and elsewhere has strongly favored healthier seniors with resources “who are able to jump in their car at a moment’s notice and drive two hours” while more vulnerable older adults are overlooked, said James Stowe, the director of aging and adult services for an association of city and county governments in the bistate Kansas City area.

"Why weren’t they the thrust of our efforts, the very core of what we wanted to do? Why didn’t it include this group from the very outset?” he said of the most vulnerable seniors.

Some of the older adults who have not received vaccines yet are so disconnected they don't even know they are eligible. Others realize they qualify, but without internet service and often email accounts, they don't know how to make an appointment and can't get to one anyway — so they haven't tried.

Still others have debilitating health issues that make leaving home an insurmountable task, or they are so terrified of exposure to COVID-19 that they'd rather go unvaccinated than risk venturing out in public to get a shot.

In Kansas City, Missouri, 75-year-old Pat Brown knows she needs the vaccine because her asthma and diabetes put her at higher risk of serious COVID-19 complications. But Brown hasn’t attempted to schedule an appointment and didn’t even know if they were being offered in her area yet; she says she is too overwhelmed.

“I don’t have no car, and it’s hard for me to get around places. I just don’t like to go to clinics and have to wait because you have to wait so long,” Brown said, adding that she is in constant pain because of spinal arthritis. “I couldn’t do it. My back would give out...and I don’t have the money to take a cab.”

The pandemic has also closed senior centers, libraries and churches — all places where older Americans might remain visible in their communities and get information about the vaccine. And some public health departments at first relied on mass emails and text messages to alert residents they were eligible, thereby missing huge chunks of the senior population.

“Do you think everyone has internet access? Do you really think everyone has email?” Denise LaBuda, spokeswoman for the Council on Aging of Central Oregon, said. “We just don’t know where they all are. They have to raise their hand — and how do they raise their hand?”

To counter access disparities, the Biden administration said Wednesday that it will partner with health insurance companies to help vulnerable older people get vaccinated for COVID-19. The goal is to get 2 million of the most at-risk seniors vaccinated soon, White House coronavirus special adviser Andy Slavitt said.

Slavitt says insurers will use their networks to contact Medicare recipients with information about COVID-19 vaccines, answer questions, find and schedule appointments for first and second doses and coordinate transportation. The focus will be on reaching people in medically underserved areas.

Non-profits, churches and advocates for older people have already spent weeks figuring out how to reach disadvantaged Americans over age 65 through a patchwork and grassroots effort that varies widely by location.

Some are partnering with charities like Meals on Wheels to distribute vaccine information or grocery-delivery programs like the one which alerted Andrade. Others are mining library card rosters, senior center membership lists and voter registration databases to find disconnected older people.

Reaching out through organizations and faith groups that marginalized older Americans already trust is key, said Margaret Scharle, who developed a vaccine outreach toolkit for her Roman Catholic parish in Oregon. The “low-tech” approach, which other charities started using, relies on door-knocking, paper brochures and scripted phone calls to communicate with residents over 65.

“Once you’ve been blocked so many times in trying to make an appointment, you might give up. So we are working as hard as we can to penetrate the most marginalized communities, to activate networks that are already existing,” said Scharle, who after the initial contact offers assistance with scheduling appointments and transportation.

In Georgetown, South Carolina, a rural community where many of the 10,000 residents are the descendants of slaves, the local NAACP chapter is using its rolls from a November get-out-the-vote drive to get the oldest citizens out for the vaccine. Chapter president Marvin Neal said they are trying to reach 2,700 people to let them know they are eligible for a shot and to offer help booking appointments.

Many of those individuals don’t have internet service or transportation, or suffer from medical issues like dementia, he said.

“Some are not even aware that the vaccine is even in their community, that’s the challenge,” Neal said. “It’s like they’re just throwing up their hands in the air and hoping somebody steps in. Because all the ones I have talked to want the vaccine. I haven’t had one yet that didn’t say, ‘Sign me up.’”

Outreach workers are also identifying holes in the system that prevent the most vulnerable seniors from accessing shots. For example, a dial-a-ride service in a rural part of Oregon doesn't take passengers beyond their town limits, meaning they can't get to their county's mass vaccination site. In the same region, only the largest city has a public bus system.

Such obstacles underscore what outreach workers say is a huge demand for mobile vaccine clinics. Some local governments and non-profit organizations are partnering with paramedics and volunteer groups that specialize in disaster response to inoculate the hardest-to-reach seniors.

In South Carolina, pharmacist Raymond Paschal purchased a van and a $3,000 refrigerator to start a mobile clinic for underserved areas, but his independent pharmacy in Georgetown can't get ahold of any vaccine.

“There’s a lot of people falling through the cracks,” Paschal said. “These older people who have still not received their vaccine, they’re going to have all this younger generation they have to compete with. So we’ve got to get to these older people first.”

____

Hollingsworth reported from Kansas City, Missouri. Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia. Associated Press reporter Sara Cline in Portland, Oregon contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • TV reporter’s camera stolen during an interview about thefts, California cops say

    “One had a gun and put it in my face and said, ‘We’re taking the camera.’”

  • Flashing Caution Lights Are Ahead in China. Here’s How Investors Should Proceed.

    Among the key points to watch are whether Beijing eases up on its credit stance, and how recent antimonopoly moves are handled.

  • Capitol Police warns of attack by "an identified militia group" on March 4

    U.S. Capitol Police issued a statement on Wednesday announcing additional security measures after it obtained intelligence showing "a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4."Why it matters: Washington, D.C. remains on edge following the deadly Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers continuing to conduct investigations into the security failures that led to the Jan. 6 breach.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.QAnon conspiracists have peddled the baseless claim that March 4 is the date of Trump's true inauguration. This is based on the fact that presidents were inaugurated on March 4 prior to 1933. In mid-February, Capitol Police requested that nearly 5,000 National Guard troops stay in Washington through March 12, per CNN.What they're saying: "The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex," the agency said in a statement."We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4. We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers.""Our Department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol. We are taking the intelligence seriously. Due to the sensitive nature of this information we cannot provide additional details at this time."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • South Africa crocodiles: Hunt on after mass escape in Western Cape

    An unknown number remain at large after escaping a breeding farm in Western Cape province.

  • Man arrested for allegedly carving QAnon slogan at ‘America’s Stonehenge’

    Mark Russo accused of carving slogan and his Twitter handle into stone at New Hampshire site A rock formation called ‘America’s Stonehenge’ in Salem, New Hampshire. Photograph: Jim Cole/AP After a months-long investigation, a suspect has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a stone tablet believed by some to be thousands of years old at a site in New Hampshire known as “America’s Stonehenge”. For nearby residents the charges of felony criminal mischief against Mark Russo of New Jersey, an apparent adherent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, come as a welcome answer to a lingering local mystery. But for everyone else it has created a new one: wait, there’s an American Stonehenge? The answer to that is: eh, yes and no. The incident in question unfolded in 2019 when police in Salem, New Hampshire, were called to the tourist attraction after the owner discovered messages carved into a stone tablet, apparently with a power tool, as well as a series of creepy objects, including a wooden cross with photographs affixed to it and sketches of the State of Liberty and the crucifixion. On the stone, Russo is believed to have carved “WWG1WGA”, the popular QAnon slogan meaning “Where we go one we go all”, and a lesser-known series of letters, “IAMMARK”, which probably stumped investigators at first – before they realized it was just the guy’s Twitter handle. Since deleted, the account once posted that he had been to the site. “Oh made a few improvements at American Stonehenge. Sorry … my bad,” he wrote. “Do you see any reason not to take down their portals? Boston specifically oh and the 66 Baal shaft?” the IAMMARK account also posted. Like most things when it comes to QAnon supporters, it is not entirely clear what in the world he was talking about there. At the time the Facebook account of America’s Stonehenge posted pictures of the damage done. The exact origins of the archaeological site have been fiercely debated over the years, with some suggesting the series of chambers, walls and a sacrificial tablet were built by 10th-century Irish monks. Others think the structures were built by William Goodwin, a man who purchased the land in the 1930s and dubbed it “Mystery Hill Caves”. Regardless of its actual provenance, the site has come to be popular among those who adhere to new age-type beliefs as well as roadside travelers looking for local oddities on vacation. A fan of such megalithic structures, HP Lovecraft is said to have visited in the late 1920s. One wonders whether a man as attuned to cosmic horror as he was could have even dreamed up a force as powerful as QAnon taking over so many people’s minds.

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Bookings soar for Spanish holidays after ‘green corridor’ news

    When can I go on holiday The destinations most likely to make the 'green list' this summer The countries already rolling out vaccine passports Which of our 10 favourite summer holiday destinations could reopen by June? Sign up to the Telegraph Travel newsletter Britons are racing to book holidays in Spain this summer following the announcement that a ‘green corridor’ could be set up for vaccinated travellers. The bookings boom has been sparked by comments made by the Spanish Minister for Tourism, Fernando Valdés, who confirmed earlier this week that Spain and the UK are in “discussions” over potentially lifting travel restrictions for those who have been inoculated against Covid, as long as there is no collective EU decision on vaccine passports in the next few months. With the UK government also revealing its roadmap out of lockdown last week, with international travel a possibility by May 17 at the earliest, Spanish holiday firms are now experiencing a surge in demand from UK customers keen to fly south for the summer. One Ibiza hotel, the Nobu Hotel on Talamanca Beach, has already seen a 250% week-on-week spike in bookings, while the Puente Romano Beach Resort in Marbella has already reached 50% occupancy for the whole of August. Villa holidays are in high demand too, with one rental company, The Thinking Traveller, reporting a 100% increase in enquiries compared to this time last year, and a threefold increase compared to last week. Airlines have also witnessed a boost in the last week thanks to renewed passenger confidence: EasyJet sales for June, July and August have more than quadrupled in recent days, while TUI has seen reservations in Spain, Greece and Turkey rise by 600%. Scroll down for more updates

  • Egypt begins vaccine rollout to wider population

    Egypt on Thursday expanded its coronavirus vaccination rollout to include the elderly and people with chronic diseases after several weeks of vaccinating medical staff, the cabinet said. Nearly 153,000 people have applied for vaccinations since Sunday when the North African country opened online registration, the cabinet said in a statement. Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country with more than 100 million, has prepared 40 vaccination centres and plans to increase that number after the arrival of more vaccine batches, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.

  • Amazon UK's first checkout-free Fresh grocery store opens in London

    Amazon has opened its first checkout-free Go grocery store in the UK in the West London borough of Ealing.

  • Private-Equity-Backed InnovAge Set to Start Trading

    The elder care company raises $350 million after pricing IPO at the top of its $17 to $19 price range.

  • Boat Unmoored and Beached by Strong Winds in New Hampshire

    Strong winds hit Rockingham County in New Hampshire on March 2, with gusts of up to 56 mph.Video footage recorded by Joel Albair shows a lobster boat he said had unmoored and beached during the strong winds. Credit: Joel Albair via Storyful

  • Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after COVID-19

    Heart inflammation is uncommon in pro athletes who’ve had mostly mild COVID-19 and most don’t need to be sidelined, a study conducted by major professional sports leagues suggests. The results are not definitive, outside experts say, and more independent research is needed. The coronavirus can cause inflammation in many organs, including the heart.

  • Scientists inch closer to explaining the mysterious 'brain fog' symptom of COVID-19

    As larger numbers of people recover from COVID-19, researchers are learning more about "brain fog" in those affected by the virus. One such symptom, generally referred to as "brain fog," can take the shape of confusion, difficulty thinking and concentrating, short-term memory loss, and in severe cases, has even been reported to cause delirium and psychosis. While scientists still don't know for sure what causes brain fog, they're zeroing in on a few theories.

  • Vroom Stock Is Diving After Earnings. Here’s What Happened.

    Vroom stock slid after the company's bottom line fell short of Wall Street expectations. The online used-car seller is seeing sales bottlenecks due to insufficient sales and support staffing.

  • Big Ten this week: No. 2 Michigan, Michigan State play twice

    GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 2 Michigan and Michigan State will meet twice in four days, Thursday and Sunday. The Wolverines are motivated to strengthen their case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans have been in college basketball's showcase 22 times in a row and everyone in the program desperately wants to extend the streak.

  • Biden news - live: Second Syria strike halted ‘over last-minute intel’, as Trump mulls 2024 run without Pence

    Live updates from the White House

  • Lauren Boebert criticised for calling Equality Act ‘supremacy of gays’

    Bill to prevent discrimination against LGBT+ people passed House last week

  • AOC warns Biden that sending fewer relief checks than Trump is ‘an own-goal’

    Lawmaker says ‘Conservative Dems have fought so the Biden admin sends fewer [and] less generous relief checks than the Trump admin did’

  • Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday. An advance excerpt of the interview was released on Wednesday, hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

  • Bond scares drive muted Wall Street open, investors look to Powell

    Worries about lofty U.S. bond yields hit global shares on Thursday and Wall Street's open was tepid as investors waited to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would address concerns about a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs. "Investors want to know whether the spike above 1.5% was just a short-term blip, or is that the beginning of new trend higher," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA in New York. Investors are looking to Powell's upcoming remarks "to find out if there will be any adjustment in his tone to indicate that 'well, maybe we are paying closer attention to the interest rates and inflation," Stovall said.