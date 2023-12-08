Falling gas prices, expanded DIA shuttle service to help Fort Collins holiday travelers

With the first week of December behind us, the sprint is on toward the holidays: the shopping, the parties, the wrapping.

We're all paying more to deck the halls, roast the chestnuts and stuff the stockings this holiday.

If you're hitting the road, your gift will be the price of gas, down considerably since last year or even last month. And, if you're flying, there are more options than ever to get from Northern Colorado to Denver International Airport.

Colorado gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in early December

Colorado's statewide average price of a gallon of regular gas this week fell to $2.98, down from $3.065 a week ago and $3.13 a year ago.

Gas prices in Fort Collins and Loveland mirrored the statewide average, although there are deals to be had at Costco, where your membership gets you gas for less than $2.70 per gallon.

But in a hot gas-war in the Denver market, prices have dropped to about $2.11, according to GasBuddy.com.

The low prices may not be enough to make the average consumer change holiday plans, which are typically made well in advance of Dec. 25, but they may take the sting out of making a long drive to grandma's house.

And they may be enough to encourage an extra ski day in the mountains, said Skyler McKinney, spokesperson for AAA Colorado.

"Generally, we know when people make year-end travel plans they make them well ahead of time and stick to them," he said. Getting a last-minute flight or hotel reservation in popular destinations can be difficult and expensive, so most people plan ahead.

Landline adds earlier shuttle routes from Loveland to DIA

People enter the Northern Colorado Regional Airport before taking a ride on Landline on Jan. 30 in Loveland.

If you're traveling through Denver International Airport this year, Landline and Groome shuttles have nearly three dozen trips per day from Northern Colorado Regional Airport, Colorado State University and other points in Fort Collins and Loveland.

Landline, which began service from the Loveland airport three years ago, has nearly doubled the number of trips from last year and this week announced it had added its 15th trip, including shuttles that leave in the wee hours of the morning. The first shuttle leaves Loveland at 3:15 a.m. for the hourlong trip down Interstate 25. The last shuttle leaves at 10:25 p.m. Cost is $29 and up; kids 12 and younger ride free.

"A year ago, we were sitting at six to seven trips a day to Denver," Landline CEO David Sunde said. "This will be our busiest holiday season ever. People have really responded to better schedule offerings."

Fort Collins-based Landline doesn't disclose its ridership numbers, but Sunde said "we're happy with it. It's sustainable for us."

After starting out as a "wingless flight" for passengers flying United Airlines, Landline added regular shuttle service for anyone traveling through DIA and recently added smaller vans as airport shuttles and to get revelers to and from holiday parties.

As the calendar gets closer to Dec. 25, airport travel picks up by 20% to 30%, Sunde said. "For us, this year, operating at bigger scale our big priority is being reliable. Last winter/summer, air traffic had so much volatility. We want our connections to be on time and completed safely, no matter the weather."

Landline's operations across the county have run between 93% and 95% on time, Sunde said. Landline defines "on time" as arriving within 15 minutes of scheduled arrival.

With a new airport terminal under construction at Northern Colorado Regional Airport, Landline's pick-up spot has moved, allowing passengers to wait inside the terminal during cold or inclement weather.

Still, construction has cut down on parking space, so Landline is encouraging travelers to get dropped off at the airport to catch the shuttle rather than park at the airport.

"Thanksgiving ridership was so high there was no parking space," Sunde said. "But, the situation is definitely improving" as the airport opens more parking.

Groome Transportation, formerly Green Ride, offers 21 trips from the park-n-ride at Northern Colorado Regional Airport, and other pick-up points including to your door, beginning at 3:05 a.m. daily. Fares from the airport are $40 with an online discount; and $11 for children 13 and younger.

For reservations visit landline.com or groometransportation.com.

.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins holiday travel: Gas prices drop, DIA shuttle service grows