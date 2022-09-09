Falling gas prices are helping as Americans tackle higher cost of child care, utilities

American consumers are undeterred – even with inflation hovering at a 40-year high they haven't cut back on spending.

In contrast, they spent 13% more in August compared to last year, according to a Bank of America Institute analysis using data from 67 million consumer and small business accounts. And they're finally starting to spend more on discretionary goods and services after months of pulling back.

This comes as average gas prices nationally fell 20% in August from when they hit a record high of $5.02 per regular gallon of gas in June, according to AAA. But whatever savings they got from falling gas prices are essentially getting erased by the rising cost of other necessities.

Cost of Child care

The number of customers making child care payments is nearly at its pre-pandemic level.

The authors of the Bank of America analysis found that the rise in child care spending has a "very strong correlation" with the labor force participation rates for women ages 25 to 54 years old which has also risen. The labor force participation rate captures the share of people actively searching for jobs or working. Last month it hit 77.2, topping its pre-pandemic level.

Child care costs are rising as demand is increasing with more women trying to return to work

For much of the pandemic when daycares and child care centers were forced to close, women disproportionately took on child care responsibilities instead of working full-time. But with more child care centers open and in-person learning, more women are returning to work or applying for jobs.

But the increased demand for child care is coming with a heftier price tag – households are spending nearly 10% more for child care compared to last year, according to data from Bank of America.

Cost of Electricity, utilities

Bank of America customers paid 16% more on average for utilities last month compared to a year ago. That's roughly in line with Consumer Price Index figures.

The cost of utilities including electricity came as much of the country experienced heat waves and/or higher than average temperatures this summer.

