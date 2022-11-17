Falling sperm count observed around the world, study finds

Sebastian Condrea
13
Evan Bush
·6 min read

Men aren’t producing as many sperm as they were decades ago. It’s a trend observed around the globe. The pace of decline is accelerating.

Those are the headline findings of a new analysis of sperm count studies published Tuesday in the journal Human Reproduction Update. It’s the largest report to examine the issue.

In a news release, the researchers behind the analysis framed their findings as a “looming crisis” and a “canary in a coal mine” that could “threaten mankind’s survival.”

Shanna Swan, an author of the new analysis, said in an interview that the new research should sound alarms about men’s overall health and reproductive fitness.

“There is a decline in reproductive function,” said Swan, a professor of environmental medicine and public health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. “This is not an isolated phenomenon.”

Sperm count is an imperfect measure of fertility, and some outside researchers said they have reservations about the new analysis. But even those critics say the research raises crucial questions about men’s reproductive health — a topic some view as having been neglected by science and ripe for more thorough exploration.

“We still, after decades, don’t know a whole lot about the normal sperm concentrations in men around the world, and to date this represents the best effort of taking all the data available out there and trying to put it together,” said Dr. Bradley Anawalt, a reproductive endocrinologist and a chief of medicine at UW Medical Center in Seattle.

But Anawalt said the inherent limitations of this type of analysis — which combined results from more than 200 sperm count studies — could steer toward misleading conclusions. More research is needed to better understand whether sperm concentrations are declining so dramatically and what might be behind the issue.

“I wouldn’t want people to think we’re in dire jeopardy of imploding as a species,” Anawalt said. “One still has to ask the question: Is this potentially a smoke signal?”

The researchers behind the study first made waves in 2017, when they published a paper that showed falling sperm counts in North America, Europe and Australia — places where data was readily available.

That paper got significant media attention and sparked scientific debate, including criticism from a Harvard research group over its narrowed geographic focus and the language it used to describe the areas that were studied. The paper was used as fodder for wild speculation about men’s health, as well as unfounded and racist theories by some white supremacist and alt-right groups, according to the Harvard researchers.

“We were challenged by some critics who felt that we were only talking about white men, and that was not our intention,” Swan said. “In areas where labs were less available and resources were scarcer, there were fewer studies.”

Swan said that more high-quality sperm count studies have been produced since the 2017 paper and that the research group was able now to fill the geographic gaps.

To assess sperm counts worldwide, researchers evaluated hundreds of scientific articles, ultimately combining the data and findings of 223 previous articles about sperm concentration. The researchers evaluated the estimates, which included data on semen samples from 1973 to 2018. The authors tried to control for factors like age and abstinence time.

The new data, which incorporated studies from around the world, “followed the same trend” as the 2017 study, Swan said. “To our surprise, the pace had accelerated. The decline had gotten steeper.”

Despite the negative trend, the average sperm count for men in 2018 remained higher than levels the World Health Organization considers normal.

Swan said previous research of small groups of men has linked sperm count reductions to pesticides and chemicals that disrupt the endocrine system.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt these chemicals affect semen quality. Where there is doubt is how you parse out how much change is due to lifestyle factors and how much is due to chemicals,” Swan said.

Outside researchers said that the new analysis was thorough and careful but that filtering and combining so many different studies by separate research groups could inevitably cause biases.

“You’re combining all sorts of methodologies. You’re going to introduce bias,” Anawalt said. “We have to take this with a bit of a grain of salt.”

Trends in how previous research was conducted or promoted over decades could skew the overall view of the issue, researchers said.

It’s possible that medical and scientific journals are more likely to publish results that show declines, said Dr. John Amory, a professor of medicine at the University of Washington who wasn’t involved in the analysis. It’s also possible that the type of men involved in sperm count studies is different from those who weren’t.

Sperm can be difficult to count and characterize accurately, meaning numbers could vary from study to study and over time, depending on how sperm are counted.

“You’re talking about millions of cells, and they’re moving,” Amory said. “There’s other things in ejaculate that aren’t sperm — round cells and debris.”

Moreover, sperm count is only one factor in determining fertility. Motility — how effectively sperm can swim — and morphology — sperm size and shape — are also important indicators for male fertility, Amory said.

The authors of the new analysis acknowledged those limitations and took pains to limit their effects on the outcome. They used only studies that counted sperm according to World Health Organization guidelines or used the same techniques, Swan said.

Other studies have shown declines in other sperm parameters and an increase of men seeking treatment for fertility issues, said Dr. Ryan Smith, an associate professor of urology at the University of Virginia, who wasn’t involved in the new analysis.

“I think the consistency of what’s being found in the research today is definitely concerning,” Smith said. “We can’t say anything conclusive at present, but I think, as clinicians and researchers, we need to direct research support and advocacy toward this.”

Male fertility can be a strong indicator of general health.

Men with infertility issues are at increased risk of other diseases, said Amory, who believes those issues can be harbingers of health problems or alert patients to diseases they didn’t realize were affecting their lives.

Obesity, opioid use and other health factors can drive infertility. Some prescription medications can have negative impacts on fertility.

It’s possible that environmental factors and pollution could be affecting sperm counts broadly.

“Identifying individual culprits is challenging,” Smith said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Math teachers in virtual classes tend to view girls and Black students as less capable

    Black boys are more likely than white students to be identified as potentially in need of special education. Hiraman via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United States. For our experiment, we had te

  • Results: New Hampshire voters reject Constitutional Convention Question

    Since 1894, there have been five instances where voters rejected the question and eight times when voters approved it.

  • High cases during flu season

    Flu season is on track to be very high in cases

  • Xi confronts Trudeau at G-20, says private conversation was 'leaked' to media: 'Not appropriate'

    Chinese Communist Party President Xi Jinping scolded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday for leaking topics of their previous discussions to the press.

  • California lab-grown meat start-up gets first green light

    A California-based lab-grown meat start-up received the first green light for such products from the US food safety agency on Wednesday, although the product still has more hurdles to clear before being sold to consumers.

  • Lab-grown chicken safe to eat, say US regulators

    It is the first time a meat product grown in a lab has been cleared for human consumption in the US.

  • NASA's Artemis I moon rocket is flying through space for the first time. Meet the mannequins, Snoopy, and 'Shaun the Sheep' dolls along for the ride.

    Artemis is finally on its long-awaited journey to the moon. Mannequins and mementos are hitching a ride.

  • Premature births at an all-time high in the U.S., March of Dimes report finds

    What is premature birth? The number of babies born too early has hit a 15-year high, according to a new report from the March of Dimes.

  • Fact check: Monkeypox continues to spread, despite social media claims it disappeared

    An expert told USA TODAY the virus still exists both domestically and internationally.

  • American paralympic swimmer Robert Griswold accused of raping and sexually assaulting teammate

    Paralympic swimming gold medalist Robert Griswold allegedly raped and sexually assaulted an intellectually impaired teammate, per lawsuit.

  • 'Stigma, fear and misperceptions': How racial disparities affect epilepsy treatment and care for Black Americans

    "Stigma and access to appropriate care are the major factors that impact diagnosis and treatment,” says one epilepsy expert.

  • Dutch court convicts three over MH17 Ukraine disaster

    STORY: A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder over the destruction of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Ukraine back in 2014, during the conflict between Ukraine's government and pro-Russian separatist forces that set the stage for the ongoing Russian invasion.The three convicted men are two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader.A fourth man, another intelligence agent and the only one to submit a "not guilty" plea through his lawyers, was acquitted on all charges.Over half of the 298 people aboard the civilian airliner were Dutch. The convicted were given life in prison and representatives of the victims are calling the ruling a milestone although, all of the men are believed to be in Russia, which will not extradite them. The convicted were all tried in absentia.The four men were charged with shooting down an airplane and with murder in a trial that was held under Dutch law.Phone call intercepts that formed a key part of the evidence against the men suggested they believed they were targeting a Ukrainian fighter jet.Moscow has long denied any responsibility for the incident and, in 2014, also denied any presence in Ukraine.On Thursday Russia's foreign ministry said it would "examine" the court ruling, and that, quote, "every nuance matters."The investigation into the disaster was led by the Netherlands, with participation from Malaysia, Australia, Belgium, and Ukraine itself.

  • Spectacular new photo from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows a star being born

    The protostar L1527 was spotted spewing an hourglass-shaped beam of material on surrounding cosmic dust and gas.

  • 6 Things I Wish I'd Known About Having a Premature Baby

    During my 33rd week of pregnancy, my water unexpectedly broke. Two days later, I’d given birth to a small but healthy daughter. For many, the word “premature” equals heartache — and yet I was surprised by how non-traumatic giving birth to a preterm baby could be. And even today, on World Prematurity Day, the potential […]

  • Poll: Religious Americans less worried about climate change

    The survey says religious Americans tend to be less concerned about climate change for several reasons. “First and foremost is politics: The main driver of U.S. public opinion about the climate is political party, not religion,” the report says. “Highly religious Americans are more inclined than others to identify with or lean toward the Republican Party, and Republicans tend to be much less likely than Democrats to believe human activity (such as burning fossil fuels) is warming the Earth or to consider climate change a serious problem.”

  • Climate Migration: Filipino families to flee amid typhoons

    After Typhoon Haiyan's towering waves flattened scores of Philippines villages, Jeremy Garing spent days helping with recovery from the historic storm that left more than 7,300 people dead or missing and inflicted billions of dollars in damage. “I keep helping other people, but then at the end, you find out that all of your family is gone,” Garing said, recalling those terrible times in 2013. Part of the wave of 5 million people displaced by the typhoon, the couple now lives in an inland community about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from the coast in a community that was created by the government in response to the death and devastation of Haiyan.

  • Woman shares warning after mark on face diagnosed as cancerous tumor 2 years later

    An Arizona woman is opening up about her five-year cancer battle to help inspire other women to take charge of their health. Alison O'Neill, now 49, said she first noticed a tiny mark on her cheek in 2017. O'Neill said she monitored the mark and had it checked out by a dermatologist, who told her it was likely a clogged oil gland.

  • Male fertility crash accelerating worldwide: study

    The world is experiencing a quiet yet accelerating collapse in male fertility, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal Human Reproduction Update. The study found sperm counts fell by more than 51 percent between 1973 and 2018. And while sperm counts have been dropping for decades, the decline rate appears to be speeding up.…

  • "Clots During Your Period Are Not Normal": This Nurse Practitioner's TikTok Is Going Viral, But There's More To It Than You Think

    "Many women have been dismissed with their symptoms of concern, even after seeing multiple providers, and I want to empower them to take back control of their healthcare."View Entire Post ›

  • Should you drink water before bed? Experts chime in

    Six health and sleep experts tell Fox News Digital the pros and cons of drinking water before bed. Here's what you need to know if drinking water is part of your nighttime routine.