Falling tree kills 42-year-old doing yard work on tractor, Pennsylvania cops say

A person was killed by a falling tree while doing yard work over the holiday weekend, Pennsylvania police said.

Tammy Smith, 42, was struck by a falling tree while completing work outside of a home in Greene Township — located about 160 miles west of Philadelphia — on Nov. 25, according to a Pennsylvania State Police news release.

Smith had been operating a 2020 Kioti tractor at the time, police said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, and their death has been ruled accidental, police said.

Smith had been employed as a nurse by Chambersburg Health Services, according to the Daily Voice, citing a LinkedIn profile.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

