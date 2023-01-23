87

DeSantis beats Trump in poll of anti-abortion base; Gallego runs for Sinema seat: live updates

Ken Tran, USA TODAY
·6 min read

President Joe Biden is grappling with increasing political fallout after the Department of Justice discovered additional classified documents at his private Wilmington home in Delaware last Friday. The discovery has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans and has called the White House’s transparency into question.

The Senate is back in session on Monday for the first time since the U.S. officially hit the debt ceiling. There’s still time before the country defaults on its debts, but lawmakers have started sounding the alarms.

House Republicans have demanded spending cuts from Democrats in exchange for raising the debt limit. So far, most Democratic lawmakers and the White House haven't budged.

In political news, Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., announced he will seek the Senate seat now held by Democrat-turned-independent Kyrsten Sinema. And a new straw poll of anti-abortion voters show Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of former President Donald Trump.

Here are the latest political developments of the day.

  • What we know so far: Revelations grow on Joe Biden's handling of classified documents

  • Biden to name Jeff Zients his new chief of staff

  • The White House will hold its daily press briefing at 2:35 p.m. The Senate convenes this afternoon.

  • Rep. Ruben Gallego, a, Arizona Democrat, has announced plans to run for the senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema

  • DeSantis beats Trump in a straw poll of pro-life voters

DeSantis beats Trump in straw poll of anti-abortion voters, signaling possible shift in GOP base

Anti-abortion voters may be turning on former president Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential contest, a new poll shows. At the National Pro-Life Summit in Washington over the weekend, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerged victorious in a vote for attendee’s preferred candidate. DeSantis claimed just under 54% of the 2,000 votes cast while former President Trump came up with just 19%. Former Vice President Mike Pence followed in third with about 8% of the vote.

Though DeSantis has not announced a run for president, his rising political star -- and his ability to beat Trump in polls -- has shone a spotlight on his GOP potential. With the party’s pro-life component making up a solid chunk of the voting bloc, the poll may indicate a shift in the mood of the GOP’s base.

Though DeSantis’ lead is stark, it is difficult to use the poll as a litmus test for the whole party. The crowd was comprised of young people, since one of the summit’s sponsors was Students for Life of America.

-- Anna Kaufman

More on the anti-abortion protest in DC.: 'A new season': Anti-abortion advocates gather in DC for March for Life, first since overturn of Roe v Wade

Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego will run for Senate seat held by Kyrsten Sinema

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., made it official Monday morning, announcing he will seek the Senate seat now held by Democrat-turned-independent Kyrsten Sinema.

Gallego, 43, who confirmed his long-rumored run via a video statement, tweeted: "Today, too many Arizonans see their dream slipping away. I’m running for the U.S. Senate to win it back for you!"

The outspoken liberal, a military veteran first elected to the House in 2014, has been particularly critical of Sinema, who, along with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, has opposed many of President Joe Biden's initiatives.

Last month, Sinema announced she has left the Democratic Party and become an independent; she has not announced whether she will seek re-election.

David Jackson

Biden to name Jeff Zients White House chief of staff

Jeff Zients, who steered President Joe Biden’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first year of his administration, will be named the new White House chief of staff, according to the Associated Press.

Zients, a management consultant who also served in President Barack Obama’s administration, will succeed Ron Klain, who is stepping down after guiding Biden’s first two years in office, the AP said, citing two people familiar with the matter. Klain plans to depart in the weeks following Biden’s State of the Union address in February.

Zients, 56, will step into the chief of staff’s role as Biden is dealing with the fallout from the discovery of classified documents at his home in Delaware and his former private office in Washington and as he is expected to run for a second term.

— Michael Collins

Learn more here: Biden to name Jeff Zients, who steered COVID response, as White House chief of staff

A wider problem: Missing classified records not uncommon

The Biden and Trump classified document revelations – including the new trove of records found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home on Friday – are very different, even though both indicate U.S. national security could have been put at risk by sensitive government documents stored in unsecured personal locations.

But they do have one similarity, security analysts tell USA TODAY: Both cases underscore how the U.S. system of safeguarding classified presidential documents is in urgent need of improvement, especially during the critical period when one administration hands over the White House keys to another.

— Josh Meyer

Biden news today

President Joe Biden returns to the White House from his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., at 10:40 a.m. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief the press at 2:35 p.m.

On Tuesday, Biden will host Democratic congressional leaders at the White House. He will also host a reception for new members of Congress.

Later in the week, Biden will travel to Virginia to make remarks about the economy. He will also host a Lunar New Year reception at the White House.

In Congress, the Senate returns at 3 p.m. today to consider a assistant defense secretary nominee.

Kamala Harris urges abortion rights supporters to continue fight

Vice President Kamala Harris marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday by imploring supporters of reproductive rights to keep up the fight even as some states are moving to limit access to abortion or ban it ought.

“Let us not be tired or discouraged,” she said in Tallahassee, Fla. “Because we’re on the right side of history.”

On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court issued its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which established a constitutional right to abortion. Five decades later, the court's conservative majority delivered a stunning setback to the abortion rights movement when it overturned the decision last June, ruling there is no right to abortion in the Constitution.

That decision shifted one of the nation’s most divisive debates back to the states. At least 13 have since banned abortion outright, while others have restricted access to the procedure.

— Michael Collins

'Right side of history': VP Harris urges abortion rights supporters to continue fight on Roe anniversary

Read more here: Biden and Trump documents expose wider problem: Missing classified records not uncommon

Latest politics news

Recap: More Biden documents found after DOJ searches his Delaware home

Trump returns to the public stage: Donald Trump plans campaign stops targeting Republican opponents - and prosecutors

What's happening?: Biden documents probe means US has 3 special counsel investigations at once. What are they?

'Fairness and double standards': How Biden's classified documents debacle could become a political, legal liability

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DeSantis beats Trump in new straw poll; Gallego runs for Sinema seat

