Fallout continues after FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

On The Mehdi Hasan Show Sunday, former Republican Representative Joe Walsh of Illinois addressed how many Republicans in Congress have rushed to the defense of former President Donald Trump. Last Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Springs, Florida, which reportedly turned up some highly classified documents that would be illegal for the former president to have in his possession. “This may be an inappropriate thing to say, but, Mehdi, I find it so funny watching my former colleagues twist into pretzels trying to defend criminal behavior,” Walsh said. “And that’s what they’ve done for the last six years.” The rhetoric coming from Trump and some of his GOP supporters in Congress has already had alarming consequences. A man was shot and killed by authorities in Ohio after he attacked an FBI field office in Cincinnati, and armed protestors showed up outside the FBI office in Phoenix, Arizona. Walsh believes this is exactly what Trump wants, just as the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol was what Trump wanted, according to Walsh. “Donald Trump wanted January 6th to happen. That was the whole point of the stolen election lie. Trump wanted there to be chaos, and he wanted there to be violence if he lost that election,” Walsh said. “The same thing, Mehdi, is going on this week. Trump wants there to be violent threats, and he wants there to be violence against members of the FBI.”