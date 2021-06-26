Fallout continues after Oakland slashes police budget

Reuters Videos

Washington has sought the extradition of Assange over his role in one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information, accusing him of putting lives in danger by releasing vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.He has now spent nine years in jail or self-incarceration in Britain, and both Assange's fiancée Stella Moris and the British judge overseeing the extradition request have warned he may not survive a process to send him across the Atlantic.U.S. prosecutors and Western security officials regard Assange as a reckless enemy of the state whose actions threatened the lives of agents named in the leaked material.Supporters pit him as an anti-establishment hero who exposed U.S. wrongdoing in Afghanistan and Iraq and say his politically-motivated prosecution is an assault on journalism that gives a free pass to oppressive regimes around the world.