Oakland police chief speaks on budget cuts, spike in violent crime
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong spoke after the city council voted to divert nearly $18 million away from his department's budget amid a recent spike in violent crime.
State TV announces a ceasefire as rebels move back to take control after eight months of fighting.
The parties of President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen failed to win any of France's 12 mainland regions in the country's second round of regional elections Sunday.Why it matters: The regional polls are seen as a barometer for next year's presidential election. The results suggest that election may end up being wide open, rather than a duel between Macron and Le Pen.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: While Macron's cen
See the results for USA Olympic Trials for gymnastics. Here are the trials' biggest storylines and surprises.
The Warriors reportedly could use James Wiseman and the No. 7 pick to upgrade this offseason. Could they swing a trade for someone like Bradley Beal?
The new progressive chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission is already riling Republicans by pushing to expand the limits and powers of the agency significantly.
Khris Middleton scored a playoff career-high 38 points - including 20 in the fourth quarter - as the Bucks prevailed over the Hawks in Game 3.
The best of new and old Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Boulder County filed a petition with the Colorado Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn a lower court’s ruling that the county’s oil and gas leases remained valid despite month-long gaps in production.
While the downtowns of Minneapolis and St. Paul are desperately trying to bring people back, the bars and restaurants of the North Loop are packed.State of play: The chic Minneapolis neighborhood has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic relatively unscathed.The North Loop lost a handful of restaurants, but stayed mostly open while downtown went quiet. "It's a place that became my default for lunches and happy hour, because most of the restaurants remained open," said Minneapolis Regional Chamber CE
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a religious rights case involving an Idaho man who refused to provide the state his Social Security number in a job-related filing because he said it was "the number of the beast" - an ominous biblical reference. The justices let stand a lower court ruling against a man named George Ricks who in a lawsuit against Idaho demanded an exemption due to his Christian beliefs from the state's requirement that he provide his Social Security number to apply to work as a state contractor. The appeal had been on hold while the Supreme Court considered a separate religious rights case involving a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that sued after the city of Philadelphia refused to place children for foster care with the organization because it barred same-sex couples from applying to be foster parents.
After days of pleading, families on Sunday were allowed to visit the ruins of the Champlain Towers South condo to grieve and pray for loved ones lost somewhere under tons of concrete and steel.
Families and worshippers remained hopeful Sunday after days of search-and-rescue efforts following the building collapse in Surfside, Florida.
Canyon County officials will hold a press conference Monday afternoon regarding the arrest.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that all political parties must learn lessons from a low turnout in the country's regional elections on Sunday. Pollsters estimated a turnout of just 35% for the polls, in which both Macron's party and the far-right led by Marine Le Pen failed to win a single region. Conservative Xavier Bertrand however cemented his status as the centre-right's best chance of challenging Macron and Le Pen in next year's presidential election after beating the far-right in the north by more than 25 percentage points.
Minnesota’s top Democratic and Republican lawmakers reached agreement on the highlights of a public safety bill that includes police accountability measures, a day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the death of George Floyd. It has been the most contentious piece of budget negotiations among a divided Legislature that's up against a Wednesday deadline to avoid a government shutdown.
The pandemic has spurred interest in saving and investment apps around the world, especially ones geared toward newer investors. Now Infina, which calls itself the “Robinhood of Vietnam,” is announcing an oversubscribed $2 million seed round. The seed funding, which was made in two closes, included participation from Saison Capital, Venturra Discovery, 1982 Ventures, 500 Startups, Nextrans, and angel investors like executives at Google and Netflix.
The action was a response to drone attacks on American personnel and facilities in Iraq, an official said.
They were only supposed to stay in their friend’s condominium for one night. Now, they’re among the missing.
Deputies gave an update saying that it was apparent road rage in a parking lot that left three people wounded.
To dabble or not to dabble in cryptos, that is the question on a lot of crypto-curious people's minds lately. While experts are split on the matter, there's a recurring theme: proceed with caution,...