‘The fallout from my divorce nearly broke me’

I’d just arrived at the airport in Rome the moment the penny dropped that something was very wrong in my marriage. I scanned the Arrivals hall excitedly for my husband, Marco*. I was expecting a romantic reunion – he’s an actor and we’d been apart while he shot a movie in Sicily. Instead, I was met with a text: Get a cab to the apartment.

Marco was a romantic, he’d met me from every flight since we’d been together. And it was our one-year anniversary! In that moment the unsettling feeling that had been lodged ominously in the pit of my stomach for months – ever since I’d seen the intimate nature of the script he’d be filming – broke loose and flooded me from top to toe.

I wouldn’t say my marriage fell apart. There was no gradual decline in intimacy, no awkward silences, no bickering over the minutiae of daily life, any of which might have hinted that all was not well. But Marco had been struggling to find acting work in London, which is why, when a role in a romantic film to be shot in Italy came up, I encouraged him to go for it even though it would mean time apart. As his wife, I wanted him to be happy and fulfilled.

This, however, proved the fatal decision from which our marriage would never recover. Within months Marco had shot the film, begun an affair, left me and filed for divorce. So rather than fall apart, it felt as if our marriage had been blown to pieces while I barely had time to register that my husband had lit the fuse.

Marco and I met in a London bar in 2008. We clicked immediately: he loved Greek mythology and I’d studied classical civilisation at university. He was passionate about his acting career, while I was proud of my role in public relations for a global corporation.

'I believed I’d found my soulmate': Alana Panton, pictured in her home in Hammersmith - Geoff Pugh

After 10 months of long-distance dating, he’d joined me in London. My family helped us buy a flat and everything seemed perfect. Marco proposed in October 2009 and in July 2010 we exchanged vows in a packed church in Sicily. It was the best day of my life. Surrounded by friends and family, I believed I’d found my soulmate and he assured me he’d found his.

Just 12 months later, however, I realised that something had shifted irrevocably. Not only did Marco not show up to meet me at the airport that day, but he made excuses to avoid intimacy throughout the anniversary trip and said he couldn’t fly home with me as planned. When he finally returned to London, it was to announce he was leaving me.

I was sure he was having an affair – I’d seen the name of his co-star come up repeatedly on the screen of his phone while we were in Rome and he’d rushed off to take the calls in private – but he’d insisted it was all in my head. He said he couldn’t live in London anymore and wanted to concentrate on his career. I’d begged him to reconsider – said that if he was so unhappy in the UK, I’d move to Italy with him – but it was no use. He packed his belongings and left.

When a couple splits up, friends and family often say “Oh, I’m not surprised” or “I never really liked him.” But that was not the case with us. Neither his family nor mine, nor any of my friends who had universally adored Marco, could believe it when I told them the marriage was over. They told me not to be silly, that he’d never leave me or be unfaithful – but he began divorce proceedings almost immediately. I was too shell-shocked to read any of the legal letters that began arriving, and so they piled up unopened while I began to mentally unravel.

I developed insomnia, pacing the flat or staring all night at the ceiling. I stopped eating. For the first few weeks, I managed to go to work, but as I was unable to function, they signed me off. I managed to get myself to my GP and explained that I could barely get out of bed so they put me on diazepam and antidepressants, but nothing seemed to help.

The knock-on effect of having no reason to get up in the morning was that I became reclusive. I sat alone surrounded by the rubble of our life. Friends and family tried to reach out to me – they would say “at least you didn’t have children with him” – but this was a huge source of anguish. We’d talked about having a family but now, at 30 and single, I feared I might not have children at all.

Alana Panton: 'The financial pressure of divorce is immense'

I withdrew from the world and spent hours alone looking at photos of Marco and his co-star-lover online. I blamed myself. Why wasn’t I enough for him? What could I have done differently? Why had I encouraged him to take the job in Italy? Then came another blow: I’d been due to go onto a permanent contract with my company, but they now decided against offering it to me, so – on top of everything – I was now unemployed.

The financial pressure of divorce is immense. I was left with a mortgage and bills to pay and no job – I watched in horror as my savings dwindled. Marco turned up at the flat one day, angrily demanding the return of my engagement ring. He expected me to sell our car so that he could have half. I was not in a fit state to deal with him so I called my brother and sister who arrived and sent him away, but I ended up giving him our car to sell. I didn’t have the will to fight.

I reached my lowest ebb on Boxing Day 2011. Having rejected invitations to spend the day with family and friends, I stayed in bed. Christmas had always been a joyful time and now I couldn’t bear the pain. Feeling I had lost everything, I emptied the cupboard of all the medication I had and overdosed. I’d have died if it hadn’t been for an upstairs neighbour. Worried she’d not heard me walking around, she’d let herself in and found me, saving my life.

In hospital, I was put on suicide watch in a psychiatric ward. When I got out, I was diagnosed with medication-resistant depression so I tried therapy, but although the depression lifted, it always came back. I’d never experienced mental health problems in my life prior to my divorce, but now I was in their grip. I’d lost all my confidence, so although I tried applying for jobs, I was never successful. Thankfully, my family helped me and eventually I got a lodger whose rent helped to cover the mortgage.

My mental state remained so poor for the next few years that I now struggle to remember in detail the period of the divorce, but eventually I had no choice but to address the letters from his lawyers demanding I pay towards the costs of it. I tried and failed to secure legal aid, so I ended up using the last of my savings to pay a solicitor for advice, and then I represented myself at the Central Family Court in Holborn, London.

I attended hearings where I tried to show proof that Marco had been having an affair, although he’d filed stating irreconcilable differences. Luckily, he couldn’t take the flat because my parents had put it in the name of their property business, so we both walked away with what we’d brought to the relationship.

He demanded I share the cost of divorce proceedings but the solicitor’s advice was to push back on this as he knew Marco wanted to hurry the divorce through. In the end he paid and the divorce was completed by the end of 2012. When the decree absolute arrived, I felt such a rush of anger mixed with sorrow at the thought I’d probably never see him again that I ripped up the document – which I regret doing.

The stress of the divorce was such that, from 2012 to 2017, I remained in a bad way. My family tried their best to support me, but nothing really helped. The divorce was a total rejection that made me feel worthless and question everything. For a long time, I was grieving for him, but then depression took hold. I tried to take my life again in early 2017. This time I was lucky to survive as there was no-one with me. I came round in my flat having fallen unconscious after a massive overdose, and somehow managed to dial a friend, who called an ambulance.

I was in hospital for weeks after that. In the end, what saved me was an email from a contact I’d made in my last job. He wanted someone to go and experience the Lifeco wellness centre in Thailand – a favourite with many celebs – and write about it for a publication. I had no idea if I could cope, but I thought to myself: “If I don’t go, I’m going to die.” I’m so glad I took that chance, as it was amazing. At the centre, a Buddhist monk worked with me daily and taught me to meditate and calm my thoughts. I practised yoga and learnt to eat “clean” and look after myself. Slowly, I felt myself healing.

The divorce has left its legacy. It’s affected my ability to trust. I’ve ended every relationship I’ve had since my marriage before the new partner could get too close. I also still think about my career and where on the corporate ladder I’d have been had I not lost five years of my life to depression post-divorce. I’ve had to rebuild friendships I neglected while ill. These days I can finally look at my wedding photos without bursting into tears, for while the end of my marriage was painful, it’s done.

I don’t have bad feelings towards Marco – while I was in Thailand he actually reached out by email and apologised for his behaviour. I don’t blame myself anymore either. Perhaps I could have given more weight to the fact the career he’d been so proud of had stalled in London, as this must have had a detrimental effect on his self-esteem and confidence, but even then I’m not sure it would have saved us.

On the positive side, I’ve learnt a lot about myself and the importance of self-care. I’m very aware of my mental and physical state these days and I invest time and energy in myself. I’ve set up my own detox business and I’m now a loving mother to my four-year-old son, Theodore. I realise how close I came to not being here at all, so I’m thankful that I was able to forge a new life.

*Name has been changed

Alana’s tips for surviving divorce

Keep the framework. Although your marriage is crumbling around you, you should hang on to the other cornerstones of life, such as career and friendships, to help you through. I have a friend going through a divorce currently and she is throwing herself into work as a distraction and excelling, which is helping her confidence levels. Don’t be an ostrich. It’s scary to feel as if life is spinning away from you, so be proactive about your situation. Although daunting, doing research and making decisions about legal representation can give you back a sense of control. Do a digital detox. Don’t torture yourself by looking online or on social media at what your ex is doing and who they’re with. Instead try to focus on yourself and your own mental health. Ask yourself: “How can I nurture or nourish myself today?” Notice the little things. If you’re worried your marriage is at risk, it’s worth being aware of changes in your partner’s behaviour. Don’t go through their phone or pockets, just be mindful of the little things. Has the way they talk to you changed – is it more perfunctory or abrupt? Do they suddenly stop making small, but thoughtful gestures towards you? Are they unwilling to spend time hanging out at home together?

