Falls apartment building struck by driver fleeing police

Feb. 27—A driver is in custody after he struck an apartment building in the Falls while fleeing Niagara County Sheriff's deputies early Monday morning.

About 2 a.m. Monday, Deputy Westmorland attempted to initiate a traffic stop for several infractions in the Town of Niagara. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle fled through the town and into the City of Niagara Falls where the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck an apartment building on the corner of Cayuga Drive and Mang Avenue.

The outside wall where the vehicle struck the building pushed into a bedroom of the apartment. A male sleeping in the bedroom was uninjured. Both the driver and passenger then fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Westmorland took the driver into custody.

The driver was charged with several vehicle and traffic charges, including reckless driving, as well as third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He was processed at the Niagara County Correctional Facility and then released on an appearance ticket.