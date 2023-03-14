Falls attorney D'Angelo facing election law violations

Mar. 14—A Niagara Falls attorney who has been accused of rape and sexual assault has now been charged by New York State Police with election law violations.

In a release issued on Tuesday, State Police announced multiple election law charges against 30-year-old Nick D'Angelo, a Falls attorney who previously pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of an indictment accusing him of multiple rape and sex crimes as well as patronizing an underage prostitute.

Following an investigation, State Police said authorities determined that D'Angelo forged records and used a victim's identity to make a false campaign contribution. The Niagara County District Attorney's Office assisted in this investigation, according to the release.

The State Police's Special Investigation Unit arrested D'Angelo and charged him with first-degree attempted tampering with public records, an E felony, second-degree forgery, a D felony, and first-degree identity theft, a D felony. State Police also charged D'Angelo with a misdemeanor involving a campaign contribution that was not made in the name of the true contributor.

State Police said D'Angelo was issued an appearance ticket and is due in city of Niagara Falls court later this month.