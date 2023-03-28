Falls, Bucks County DA release little information on officer-involved shooting

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is releasing little information about a non-fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight in Falls Township, the second police shooting in two years.

Falls police pulled over a vehicle on a routine traffic stop on Lincoln Highway near Oak Lane shortly after midnight. An unidentified man in the vehicle displayed a handgun to police twice, authorities said.

At one point the driver fled from police and a pursuit began ending on New Ford Mill Road by Steele Road, Falls police said.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is investigating a nonfatal police shooting in Falls Tuesday night.

After the man was shot, police secured his firearm and provided First Aid to the man until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Both officers, who were not identified, were uninjured and they are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The DA press release did not include details about why the vehicle was pulled over, why the man fled the scene or what prompted the police officer to fire his weapon at the man.

Falls Police Chief Nelson Whitney declined to comment on the shooting, which is under investigation by the District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office is responsible for investigating police-involved shootings to determine if it was justified.

The district attorney’s office is not releasing the names of the shooting victim or police until its investigation is completed.

The shooting is the second in two years involving a Fall police officer.

In 2021, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office found that a fatal police-involved shooting of a 48-year-old man armed with a knife was justified. The shooting occurred after officers responded to a home for a domestic disturbance.

Since 2009, there have been at least 15 other police-involved shootings in Bucks County, according to a review of news stories. After investigations, the District Attorney’s Office ruled all but one were justified.

The lone exception was a March 2019 shooting by a now-retired New Hope police officer whose shooting was found as not justified, but excused, after he confused his service weapon with his Taser, seriously injuring a suspect in police custody.

