Falls convenience store struck by minivan Monday night

Nov. 14—A Pine Avenue convenience store was temporarily closed after it was struck by a stolen vehicle late Monday night.

The accident occurred about 11:55 p.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven at 1504 Pine Ave. Upon arrival, Falls police and firefighters found a white Dodge Grand Caravan had crashed into the building. A motorbike, which was parked outside the store, was pinned between the vehicle and building.

Police said a check of the minivan's license plate determined it had been stolen. Details on the theft were not provided.

Officers said a man standing off to the side of the building was pointed out as the driver. Identified as Ricky Q. Caldwell, 59, 1570 Buffalo Ave., officers said he was swaying back and forth and muttering as they tried to talk to him. Officers noted he could not form complete sentences or open his eyes.

Caldwell was evaluated by AMR medics before being taken into custody on charges of operating a vehicle impaired by drugs, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and driving without a license.

Code Enforcement responded to inspect the building. The store was temporarily closed to the public until repairs can be made.