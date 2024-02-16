Falls could build trucker village; what it is and why township wants it

Falls wants to make the most of all the truck traffic coming its way with the development of the massive Keystone Trade Center.

Township supervisors this week authorized Forward Planning to study whether a trucker village open 24 hours a day is a viable option.

Where the village would be located and how Falls would acquire the land and pay for its construction remains to be seen, as well as how many truckers it could serve.

A truck drives down S Pennsylvania Ave. in Morrisville on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times

Falls would seek grant funding sources from federal, state and county governments to help with the project and private firms could be involved as well.

"This would be a public/private partnership," township Manager Matthew Takita said.

What is a trucker village?

A freight village, or trucker village, typically includes space for long-haul drivers to park their trucks for mandatory rest periods, offers services like truck repair, banking and medical care and has a weigh station and truck inspections.

More: New life for old Fairless Works: Redeveloper breaks ground on massive industrial park at former US Steel site in Falls

The Pennsylvania Turnpike, Interstate 95 and Route 1 all crisscross Lower Bucks County where roads have had plenty of truck traffic even before construction started in 2022 for the new Keystone Trade Center.

Located on the former U.S. Steel site in Falls, the trade center is being built by NorthPoint Development and will have approximately 20 warehouses and industrial buildings on its 1,700 acres along the Delaware River. With 10 million square feet of space, it is billed as the largest industrial park on the East Coast.

Jeremy Michael, vice president of development for NorthPoint, said in a text message that he thought "a regional truck stop and retail area would be a great amenity for the area."

Falls Township is home to a Waste Management landfill which has helped offset the township's taxes, but township Supervisor Chairman Jeff Dence said the landfill will fill up and the township will need to find another revenue source.

The truck village seems like a viable candidate. "This is not something that's going to happen anytime soon. But it's something we connected with."

More: With 10M square feet of warehouses coming, Morrisville residents want truck traffic fix

"The intent would be for the township to own it. This is our revenue," Takita said.

But the truck traffic is creating problems for neighboring Morrisville. Dozens of residents showed up for a meeting with PennDOT officials and Michael last month to complain about trucks rattling homes along Pennsylvania Avenue as they head to the construction sites at the trade center and to another 973,200-square-foot warehouse being built by LPC Morrisville near Post Road.

Some residents said their homes have sustained damage and a gas pipe in the street had to be repaired.

Other municipalities in Lower Bucks, including Bensalem and Middletown, also are seeing more warehouse construction and more freight truck traffic on their roads.

A "Lower Bucks Freight Access" study of the traffic issues is expected to be released by the Delaware River Regional Planning Commission this month.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Falls Township to consider building village for truckers to rest