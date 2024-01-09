Falls father and son face life in prison for conviction on drug and murder related charges

Jan. 9—BUFFALO — A federal court jury in Buffalo has convicted a Niagara Falls father and son of drug and murder charges in what investigators called the "ambush killing" of another Falls man.

The jury found Lavon "Dutch" Parks, 32, and his father, James C. Parks, 58, guilty of narcotics conspiracy, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and discharge of a firearm causing death. Lavon Parks was also convicted of attempt to possess, with intent to distribute, 500 grams or more of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine.

The son and father were charged with narcotics conspiracy, along with Annette Lugo Rodriguez, 39, and Vivian Pintado-Figueroa, 41, both of San Juan, Puerto Rico; Yarimar Berrios Alvarado, 24, Wilmer Casiano-Perez, 26, both of Buffalo, and Wayne E. Payne, 63, of the Falls.

Federal prosecutors said an organized crime task force, made up of federal and local law enforcement agents, including Falls police, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATFE), and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, were conducting an investigation into a "major drug trafficking conspiracy" that allowed them to "connect the dots in the murder of Kevin Turner." a drug dealing rival of the Parks.

All the defendants, including the Parks, were accused of engaging in a conspiracy to sell cocaine in the Falls and Buffalo between May 2017 and March 2019. Investigators said the long-term investigation included a series of controlled drug buys and payments involving Lavon Parks.

The investigation involved the seizure of approximately 8.5 kilograms of cocaine and $52,000 from packages shipped, through the U.S. Postal Service, from Puerto Rico to various locations in Western New York, Florida, Alaska, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. The shipments were made to the Parks' co-conspirators in the case.

At the same time, investigators said $55,700 in cash and money orders was shipped in packages from the co-conspirators to persons in Puerto Rico as payment for the cocaine. Law enforcement sources said the drug ring was "bringing in significant quantities of controlled substances, including cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

On Jan. 21, 2018, Falls Police patrol officers responded to the 1800 block of Niagara Street, near the intersection with 19th Street, at 4:36 p.m., for a report of "shots heard." When they arrived, officers found Turner, 21 at the time, slumped on the front steps of a home there.

Falls Police Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives said Turner, an alleged crack cocaine dealer, had recently moved from Buffalo to Niagara Falls. On the afternoon of his murder, Turner had reportedly gone to a Niagara Street residence to sell crack cocaine.

Investigators said James Parks drove two individuals to a home at 1810 Niagara St. on the pretense of purchasing drugs from Turner.

"They lured him out of the house, and Lavon Parks, who had been hiding nearby, shot him," a law enforcement source told the Gazette. "It was very callous, done in the middle of the day."

Officers who responded to the crime scene said Turner had been shot multiple times.

"They felt (Turner) was encroaching on their drug business," the law enforcement source said.