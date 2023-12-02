Falls' First Presbyterian Church receives Sacred Sites grant

Dec. 2—First Presbyterian Church in downtown Niagara Falls has received one of 19 Sacred Sites grants from the New York Landmarks Conservancy.

The First Street landmark will receive $45,000 to help fund belltower and turret restoration and architectural work to guide the project.

First Presbyterian is a transitional Gothic Revival-Romanesque Revival church of locally quarried, granite-block construction. The design-build partnership of architect Calvin Fay and carpenter/mason Lewis Barger completed the church in 1849. The congregation, however, was founded in 1824. The current church is the congregation's second building. Since completion, the church has expanded twice, in 1879 and 1889. First Presbyterian Church reaches about 125 people a year through activities such as a drumming circle, a hand-bell choir, clothing collections, and, in conjunction with other local churches, community suppers.

"Our 17 grantees serve over 70,000 people through feeding programs, 12-step groups, cultural and outreach programs," said Peg Breen, president, New York Landmarks Conservancy. "Our funding helps maintain important buildings which contribute to the social fabric of communities throughout the state."

The Sacred Sites Program provides congregations with matching grants for planning and implementing exterior restoration projects, along with technical assistance, and workshops. Since 1986, the program has pledged over 1,600 grants totaling over $13.5 million to 850 religious institutions statewide. This year, $289,800 in grant funding was awarded.

First Presbyterian Church of Niagara Falls was formed by a group of five members in 1824. The church's original group of trustees included some of the community's most prominent residents and founders, including Augustus Porter, one of the first white settlers in Niagara Falls.

The congregation originally met in a schoolhouse at the corner of Falls and Mechanic, which was later renamed Prospect Street, until 1831. That year, the congregation moved into a small, wooden building on the southeast corner of Falls and First streets. Construction of the current church, located at 311 First St., started in 1849. The building opened its doors a year later.

In 2014, the church was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information on the grant program, please visit www.nylandmarks.org.