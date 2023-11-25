Falls gospel mission exec planning retirement

Nov. 25—Tom McLaughlin's going to miss a lot of things about leading the Niagara Gospel Mission in Niagara Falls.

The organization's outgoing executive director, who is stepping down from his leadership role at the end of the year, said, without a doubt, he'll miss working with the people who have been helped by the mission's efforts the most.

"The best has always been, for me, working with the people that we serve because everyone of them has a story," McLaughlin said. "People don't generally know the depth of the homeless population. There are people that suffer a great deal. Many of them have made bad choices, but many of them have started out with two strikes against them."

McLaughlin, who turns 70 in December, has overseen operations at the shelter for homeless men, which operates out of the old YMCA building on Portage Road in the Falls, for the past three years.

He came to the job with two decades of experience working for non-profit organizations with similar missions, including the city missions in both Buffalo and Syracuse.

McLaughlin said both he and members of the board at the Falls mission felt it was the right time to move in a new direction at the top. After his retirement from as mission director, McLaughlin said he intends to remain active in the organization and will continue to help with meeting with donors and with developing space for a women's shelter inside the mission's Portage Road building.

"The board felt and I agree that we need some young blood and we've got to move the organization on to the next generation," he said.

"I think I'm ready," he added. "I don't want to run the day-to-day operation anymore. I still will be meeting with the people that we help here and I love meeting with the donors."

The mission's "new blood" includes McLaughlin's future replacement, incoming Executive Director John Cooper Jr. who has served as the mission's director of development during McLaughlin's tenure.

"He's a great kid. He's got high energy and he's very invested in the work that we do," McLaughlin said.

Cooper described McLaughlin as a great leader, a servant to the Lord and a "very humble man" whose leadership and dedication will be missed.

"I have learned so much from him and I am excited that he is staying on with us. There is no one better at Rescue Mission work and I hope to be half the man he is," Cooper said.

As he prepares to exit as the mission's top leader, McLaughlin said he wanted to thank the community, and the people in Niagara Falls in particular, for their generous support throughout the years.

"In my three years, I found that Niagara Falls can be a very generous and loving community," he said. I live on Grand Island, so I wasn't raised in the Falls. I found everywhere we've gone people have been generous and loving. I think it's a great community and people should be proud of it."