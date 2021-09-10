Falls gunman gets prison term

Sep. 10—LOCKPORT — A Falls man, known to police as a gang member and drug dealer, will now spend the next six years behind bars.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. handed down the prison term as part of a plea bargain that saw Johnny Mulkey, 32, of the Falls, plead guilty to charges stemming from a shootout outside a Niagara Street bar and from another exchange of gunfire outside a 19th Street corner store. Both shooting incidents took place in 2019.

Mulkey agreed to plead guilty to two counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon and a single count of criminal possession of stolen property in an unrelated stolen car case and Kloch agreed to sentence him to no more than six years in prison in return for his plea.

Mulkey had been charged for his role in a wild June 6, 2019 shootout outside a bar in the 300 block of Niagara Street that left three bystanders wounded. Investigators said that Mulkey exchanged gunfire with Garrien Tillman, 36, and Julian Seright, 37, outside Players Sports Bar at about 2 a.m.

While the three shooters all emerged unscathed from the gunfire, two men were struck in the leg and ankle and a woman was struck in the stomach. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police said it's unclear which of the shooters, who were all armed with handguns, hit the victims. Investigators also said they have been unable to determine the motive for the shooting.

Then-Niagara Falls Police Department Criminal Investigation Division commander, Capt. Kelly Rizzo, said the shooters used parked cars for cover while they exchanged gunfire. The shootout took place across the street from Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

Mark O'Farrell, a co-owner of Players, denied that a disturbances had occurred at the bar that night.

Mulkey was indicted on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the incident. Tillman and Seright were also indicted on the same charges.

Just over two months later, on Aug. 21, 2019, Mulkey was charged in a shooting outside the 19th Street and Ashland Avenue corner store. One man was wounded in that encounter.

Mulkey was also charged in a second shooting, at the same location, on Oct. 2, 2019, were another man was wounded.

His plea deal closed all of his outstanding criminal cases.