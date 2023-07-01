Falls lawyer charged with stealing from clients

Jun. 30—LOCKPORT — A well-known Falls lawyer has been accused by Niagara County prosecutors with stealing cash from his clients.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman confirmed Friday that attorney Robert Koryl has been charged and arraigned on one count of second-degree grand larceny and one count of third-degree grand larceny. The arraignment took place in Niagara Falls City Court, where Koryl entered a plea of not guilty and waived a preliminary hearing.

Seaman indicated that the waiver means the case will now be considered by a Niagara County grand jury.

Prosecutors are charging that Koryl "stole money belonging to his clients that he was supposed to be holding in his attorney trust account between 2016 and 2023."

Investigators from the district attorney's office looked into the matter after receiving a complaint about Koryl's handling of client's funds.

Seaman said the investigation is continuing and urged "anyone who may have experienced a financial loss as a client of Mr. Koryl, or for whom Mr. Koryl is holding money in his attorney trust account," to contact his office.

An after-hours call to Koryl's Pine Avenue office was not immediately returned.

The Gazette was unable to determine if Koryl has hired an attorney to represent him.

Koryl's Martindale-Hubell and Lawyers.com profiles show that his practice is largely involved with personal injury work.