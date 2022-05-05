Falls man charged in 2020 LaSalle Avenue murder

May 5—A Falls man could face a sentence of life in prison after being indicted by a Niagara County grand jury for the murder and sexual abuse of a young mother in September 2020.

Atrel M. Hudson, 28, faces a six-count indictment that charges him with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and single counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Hudson, represented by a Niagara County public defender, pleaded not guilty to the charges during an, at times, contentious arraignment before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano.

He refused to sign paperwork advising him of his right to be present in court during the trial of his case and at the conclusion of the arraignment, Hudson demanded to know, "What's this (expletive) sexual abuse (expletive)?", but his lawyer quickly silenced him. Hudson has been jailed since his arrest in October 2020 on a charge of first-degree robbery in connection with the hold-up of a convenience store on Pine Avenue in September 2020.

He was indicted in that case in February 2021.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman told Ottaviano that Hudson has criminal records in "New York and other states." The judge ordered Hudson held without bail pending further proceedings.

Seaman said the indictment was the result of an intensive 18-month investigation by detectives in the Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Patrol officers had been called to a home, at 1701 LaSalle Ave., on the morning of Sept, 4, 2020, to "check the welfare" of the resident of an apartment there. When they arrived, officers found Wilson's body lying on the floor of her apartment, deceased.

Wilson, 28, was the mother of two young children.

While detectives declined to comment on the cause of Wilson's death, members of her family posted on social media that she was "beat to death."

At a news conference following Hudson's arraignment, Seaman declined to comment "on the facts of the case."

The indictment accuses Hudson of breaking into Wilson's apartment and sexually abusing her before killing her. It also accuses him of possessing "a loaded firearm" on the day of Wilson's death.