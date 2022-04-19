Falls man charged after chase

Apr. 19—A Falls man, who told police he refused to stop for them because he was "on meth and not thinking straight", faces 18 charges after his arrest on Saturday afternoon.

Naquan Maurice Matthews, 31, of 67th St., was charged with resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving while impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, no driver's license, second and third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, third and fourth-degree criminal mischief, driving on a sidewalk, driving wrong way on a one way road, failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign, unsafe turn, no insurance, no inspection, no registration, and improper license plate.

Falls Police patrol officers said they were on a routine patrol, traveling west on Pine Avenue, at 4:43 p.m. Saturday, when they spotted a "silver Chrysler" driving down the street with no front license plate and no inspection sticker n the windshield. Officers said they followed the vehicle and attempted to stop it, with their emergency lights and siren activated, in the 600 block of 20th Street.

The driver, later identified as Matthews, kept driving and lead the officers on a low speed chase through the South End.

Officers said Matthews drove his vehicle on sidewalks along Niagara Street and drove the wrong way in the 3100 block of Walnut Avenue. Matthews vehicle then hit a parked and unoccupied Chevy Silverado pick-up truck in the 3000 block of Livingston Avenue

After hitting the pick-up truck, police said Matthews continued to drive west on Livingston Avenue before crashing into a bush in the 3000 block alley between Livingston and Walnut avenues. Police said Matthews ran from the crash scene, but was taken into custody in the parking lot of the former police headquarters in the 500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard.

After the officers placed him under arrest, Matthews told them he was "on meth and not thinking straight."

Matthews was charged on two arrest warrants for failure to appear in unrelated cases in Niagara Falls City Court. Officers also executed a State Supreme Court indictment warrant on Matthews.

A search of Matthews vehicle, following his arrest, led to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected marijuana and other narcotics. Narcotics charges are pending against Matthews.