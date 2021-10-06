Falls man charged as dealer

Oct. 6—Falls Police Narcotics & Intelligence Division detectives have arrested a man they say has a history of dealing drugs in the Cataract City.

NID detectives, with the with assistance of members of the Niagara County Drug Task Force, said they raided a home at 641 21st St. on Monday and located the target of their investigation, Eric James Sr. Detectives said James Sr. is no stranger to them, having been arrested previously on narcotics sales and possession charges.

Investigators said James Sr., "popped back up on their radar" recently.

A search of James Sr.'s home, led to the seizure of 4.5 grams of suspected heroin/fentany, 80 grams of suspected ecstasy tablets, 25 Buprenorphine strips and 100 hydrocodone tablets. Detectives also confiscated $10,994 in cash, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala and narcotics packaging equipment.

Detectives said James Sr. used fake containers of common household products, such as cans of WD-40 and Pepsi, to hide the suspected narcotics.

James Sr. faces multiple drug possession and sales counts as a result of the raid and the seizures.