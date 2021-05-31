Falls man charged in fatal Buffalo crash

May 31—BUFFALO — A Falls man has been indicted by an Erie County grand jury in connection with a fatal crash in Buffalo.

Jason P. Washington, 41, of the Falls was charged with on one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment before Buffalo City Court Judge Debra Givens.

Washington is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing set for June 2. If convicted on the charges, he could face a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said the grand jury indictment accuses Washington of driving at a high-rate of speed, southbound on Seneca Street in Buffalo, at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 28. Prosecutors said Washington crossed the double yellow line on Seneca Street, entering the northbound lane and crashing his vehicle head-on into another vehicle near Archer Avenue.

Prosecutors said Washington was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, Thomas Shoemaker, 57, of West Seneca, was killed in the crash. Washington and a female passenger were taken to the Erie County Medical Center for the treatment of injuries they suffered.

Flynn said he commended the Buffalo Police Department Accident Investigation Unit for their work on the investigation.