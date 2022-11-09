Falls man charged with murder in connection with September stabbing incident

Rick Pfeiffer -, Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
·1 min read

Nov. 9—Falls police say they've recorded the city's ninth homicide of 2022.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives said late Tuesday afternoon that they had charged Al Villane, 32, of the Falls with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man. The victim's name has not been released.

Detectives said the victim died Tuesday morning at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. He had been hospitalized there since being wounded on the afternoon of Sept. 19 during an apparent confrontation with Villane at an apartment building in the 700 block of 20th Street.

Patrol officers, who responded to the stabbing call, said they found the victim suffering from severe stab wounds. The man was rushed to ECMC, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Police said the victim remained hospitalized until "succumbing to his injuries (Tuesday) morning.

Investigators said they took Villane into custody immediately after the stabbing and he was initially charged with first-degree assault. The murder charge will now replace the assault charge.

Villane has been held without bail since his arrest. He is expected to be arraigned on the murder count in Falls City Court later today.

