Falls man charged after shooting in the Falls

Apr. 23—A Falls man is in custody on multiple charges after an investigation into a reported shooting on Caravelle Drive late Tuesday afternoon.

Patrol officers said they responded to a call of "shots heard" about 5:40 p.m. and were told a tan Buick sedan had been spotted driving away from the 1700 block of Caravelle Drive shortly after residents heard the gunfire. Police said they received multiple 911 calls from people who live in the area.

Other officers heading to the shooting scene said they spotted and stopped a brown Buick LaSabre driving in the 9300 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. The officers ordered the driver of the car to get out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

After the driver of the car got out of the vehicle, police said he was taken into custody. Officers said they found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

Kenyon M. Wilson, 21, 2912 20th St., was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit detectives said they found three spent shell casings in front of a Caravelle Drive apartment building. They also said that a window in one of the apartments appeared to have been struck by a bullet.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

Wilson told investigating officers that he had been coming from his cousin's home in an apartment building but could not say where the building was.