Falls man charged in stabbing death at Niagara Falls Boulevard motel

Feb. 22—Less than six hours after Falls police began investigating a shooting death in the city's North End on Monday night, patrol officers responded to another homicide in LaSalle on Tuesday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to a motel in the 9800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard for a report of a woman stabbed. When they arrived, officers found the body of a 39-year-old woman in one of the motel rooms.

The woman, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said officers had initially encountered a 36-year-old man who had "been in the same room as the victim," prior to the stabbing. Investigators said the man, identified as Brian W. Wallace, 36, was "known to the victim."

As a result of an interview with Wallace, and evidence recovered from the crime scene, detectives charged Wallace with second-degree murder.

Investigators said that in addition to the evidence and Wallace's statement, they believe that "some sort of disagreement" led to the stabbing.

Wallace pleaded not guilty to the murder count during an arraignment in Falls City Court on Tuesday morning. He was ordered held without bail pending further proceedings.