Falls man convicted in 2021 homicide case

Jan. 13—LOCKPORT — A Falls man will face up to life in prison after a Niagara County Court jury found him guilty of murder in what was apparently a "retaliation shooting."

The jury deliberated for about an hour before finding Jamel J. Lyons, 28, guilty of a single count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Allah Reese Jr. The verdict followed a five-day trial.

Falls police were called to the 500 block of 20th Street at about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 1, 2021 for a report of a man who had been laying in the snow for about 30 minutes. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Reese, 26, of the Falls, laying in a snowbank near a porch behind a home.

Reese was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses told police that they had heard a gunshot in the area around 12:30 a.m., but did not see anyone.

Over the course of the trial, a prosecution witness told jurors that she had been shot by Reese earlier that year and that Lyons may have shot Reese "in retaliation" for that incident.

"This was a cold-blooded, calculated killing," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said. "The jury's verdict serves justice in this case."

Reese did not testify or call witnesses in his defense during the trial.

Prosecutors praised the work of the late Falls Police Detective Kristina Zell, who spearheaded the nearly nine-month investigation of Reese's murder. The case was tried by First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann and Assistant District Attorney Maria Stoelting.

Lyons is scheduled to be sentenced by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek on Feb. 15. He faces between 25 years to life in prison for his conviction.