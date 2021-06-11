Falls man driving more than 100 mph on Boulevard faces felony charges

Jun. 11—A 50-year-old Falls man who Niagara County Sheriff's deputies say was driving at speeds above 100 mph on Niagara Falls Boulevard Thursday night was arrested on several charges, including felony DWI.

Kristian L. Green, 50, of Niagara Falls, is facing felony counts of driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation as well as reckless driving, operating a vehicle without an interlock device and multiple vehicle and traffic charges, according to Sheriff Michael Filicetti.

Sheriff's Deputy N. Ross said in a report he spotted a 2006 Lexus being driven by Green heading west on Niagara Falls Boulevard Thursday night at a high rate of speed. Radar confirmed the vehicle was traveling at speeds above 100 mph. Ross, who had been heading east, turned around and began to pursue Green. Ross caught up with Green on the Boulevard near Tuscarora Road and initiated a traffic stop at which point Green pulled into a nearby parking lot.

Green was given field sobriety tests and placed under arrest, the report said. He was remanded to Niagara County Jail where he was set to appear for arraignment Friday morning.