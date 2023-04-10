Falls man drugged mother, took her to Philadelphia and fatally shot her: Police

A Falls man is accused of drugging his mother before taking her to Philadelphia and fatally shooting her, according to police.

On Monday, Sean Rivera, 28, was arraigned on charges of homicide, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and drug possession with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanors of possession of an instrument of crime, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint and recklessly endangering another person.

Falls police said Rivera killed his mother, 72-year-old Carol Clark, who was reported missing Sunday.

What did police say happened to Clark?

Rivera told authorities he purchased takeout for he and his mother sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday night, according to his criminal complaint. He told police he put fentanyl in his mother's iced tea, court documents state.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is more potent than heroin.

Sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, Rivera placed his mother in her wheelchair and put her into her Toyota RAV4, according to officials. Clark had limited mobility and used a wheelchair or needed help walking.

She was conscious but in a "lethargic state" because of the fentanyl, when Rivera took her, officials said.

Rivera took his mother from their home in the 500 block of Berwyn Road to a shed on a property in the 4300 block of Waln Street in Philadelphia, charging documents state. He then shot her with a handgun multiple times, police allege.

Rivera took bolt cutters and removed the lock from the shed, put his mother in the shed, then replaced the lock, according to court documents. Investigators found her body in the shed early Monday morning.

Rivera was arraigned on the charges Monday morning and was sent to Bucks County Prison without bail. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for April 26.

