Falls man will face misdemeanor charges for shooting and killing his three pet dogs

Jan. 13—Niagara County prosecutors have determined that a Falls man, accused of killing his three pet dogs in what animal welfare advocates have called a "brutal act of animal cruelty," will be charged with misdemeanor crimes rather than felonies.

Investigators with the SPCA of Niagara originally requested arrest warrants charging Richard "Richie" C. Russell, 50, of the Falls, with three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, for the shooting — at point blank range — of his three dogs. The shooting took place at a location in Burt on the morning of Jan. 5.

The dogs, two beagle mixes named Lucy Lou and Moo and a pit bull-type, named Princess, had each reportedly been shot in the head by Russell.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said on Wednesday that prosecutors in his office were reviewing the charges to determine if they were "proper" based on the evidence in the case.

"We are going to figure out a way to lay the proper charges and prosecute this case accordingly," Seaman said.

Seaman said his office was concerned that the shooting of the dogs may not have reached the level of cruelty required under the law to be charged as aggravated cruelty to animals.

Under New York's Agriculture and Markets Law, a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals requires that person "with no justifiable purpose, intentionally kills or intentionally causes serious physical injury to a companion animal with aggravated cruelty." The law further defines "aggravated cruelty" as "conduct which is intended to cause extreme physical pain or is done or carried out in an especially depraved or sadistic manner."

County prosecutors said the charge is traditionally used in animal torture cases and that the shooting of Russell's dogs, in the head with a rifle, might not meet that legal standard.

On Friday, they reportedly confirmed that conclusion.

SPCA of Niagara Executive Director Amy Lewis had said that her agency was consulting with prosecutors and was hopeful additional forensic evidence might help build a more serious case against Russell. Lewis said a further autopsy of the deceased dogs indicated that they had each been shot twice.

But prosecutors indicated that case law on animal cruelty still did not support a felony charge.

SPCA officials said they received word of the shootings from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 5 and their investigators interviewed witnesses to the shootings. On Jan. 6, the SPCA investigators were joined by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit and were able to find the burial site and exhumed all three dogs.

The investigators also retrieved shell casings that were found at the shooting scene.

The bodies of the three dogs were taken back to the SPCA's Lockport Road shelter for an examination and X-rays. The SPCA says all three dogs were shot with a 22-caliber rifle and medical personnel removed bullet fragments from the jaw of one of the dogs.

Investigators said they have recovered the rifle they believe was used in the shooting and it was "taken into evidence."

Lewis said that her agency's investigation showed that Russell, his wife, their three dogs, a cat, two turtles and two fish were evicted from their Whitney Avenue apartment in the Falls on the morning of Jan. 3. The cat, turtles and fish were left behind in the apartment, but the couple took the dogs.

According to investigators, the couple and the dogs went to stay with a relative in Burt. When the Russell's were unable to find anyone to shelter their dogs, witnesses told the SPCA investigators that was when Richard Russell turned a rifle on his pets.

After killing the dogs, investigators believe that Russell and his wife were "dropped off at a bus station in Buffalo. SPCA investigators retrieved the cat, turtles and fish that were left behind in the Whitney Avenue apartment over the weekend.

Investigators said that they believe that Russell may be staying with a relative in North Carolina and they believe he is aware that arrest warrants have been issued for him.